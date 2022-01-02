Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath Fife derby is called off after Covid-19 impacts Blue Brazil squad

An error occurred. Please try again.

The League Two Fife derby between Kelty Hearts and Cowdenbeath has been called off.

The visitors requested a postponement after their squad was impacted by Covid-19 and, in light of that, the SPFL ruled that the top v bottom clash shouldn’t go ahead.

The same was the case for Alloa v Falkirk in League One.

❌ Today's game with @KeltyHeartsFC has been postponed due to Covid related issues. We wish all the players involved a speedy recovery. The match will be rescheduled and a new date announced in due course. — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) January 2, 2022

An SPFL statement read: “The SPFL can confirm that following requests from Falkirk and Cowdenbeath, their games this afternoon have been postponed.

“The clubs do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures because of Covid cases. New dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course.”

General Manager of Kelty, Dean McKenzie, said: “Naturally we are disappointed with this morning’s news, however we send our best wishes to those players involved and wish them a speedy recovery.

“We as a club were made aware of the medical issues from the SPFL yesterday evening at around 6pm, however the SPFL were made aware of these issues from Cowdenbeath late last week and gave them till this morning to add to the squad.

“We were hopeful that Cowdenbeath FC would be able to resolve their playing squad issues.

“Sadly this hasn’t happened and therefore the SPFL had no choice but to postpone today’s derby game.

“Apologies to all supporters who were attending today’s game either in person at New Central Park or digitally via Kelty Hearts TV.”