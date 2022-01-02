Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath Fife derby is called off after Covid-19 impacts Blue Brazil squad

By Eric Nicolson
January 2 2022, 11.17am Updated: January 2 2022, 3.31pm
Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath has been postponed.
Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath has been postponed.

The League Two Fife derby between Kelty Hearts and Cowdenbeath has been called off.

The visitors requested a postponement after their squad was impacted by Covid-19 and, in light of that, the SPFL ruled that the top v bottom clash shouldn’t go ahead.

The same was the case for Alloa v Falkirk in League One.

An SPFL statement read: “The SPFL can confirm that following requests from Falkirk and Cowdenbeath, their games this afternoon have been postponed.

“The clubs do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures because of Covid cases. New dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course.”

General Manager of Kelty, Dean McKenzie, said: “Naturally we are disappointed with this morning’s news, however we send our best wishes to those players involved and wish them a speedy recovery.

“We as a club were made aware of the medical issues from the SPFL yesterday evening at around 6pm, however the SPFL were made aware of these issues from Cowdenbeath late last week and gave them till this morning to add to the squad.

“We were hopeful that Cowdenbeath FC would be able to resolve their playing squad issues.

“Sadly this hasn’t happened and therefore the SPFL had no choice but to postpone today’s derby game.

“Apologies to all supporters who were attending today’s game either in person at New Central Park or digitally via Kelty Hearts TV.”

