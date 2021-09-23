Ryder Cup 2021: Jon Rahm thinks Monty’s Ryder Cup record is too often overlooked

As a Spaniard Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup heroes are Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, but there’s room for one more.

The World No 1, in his second appearance for Europe this week, thinks Colin Montgomerie’s Ryder Cup legacy and record is too often overlooked.

“Monty had a really good run in The Ryder Cup, especially in singles, right?” said Rahm. “Somebody who had a great career, who maybe was not the most vocal player out there like maybe Seve was. But he got things done.

“He was a tough guy to beat. I think his record is often, or can be often overlooked.”

Watched Monty as a a young fan

He has met the Scot only “quickly, in passing” but he remembers watching him as a fan.

“I remember watching him finish the last two holes in Valderrama, I think it was 2009, the Volvo Masters. He amongst many other players, Paul Casey and Stenson signed my shirt.

“There was a picture that came put showing that a couple years ago. I remember watching him then.”

It’s been a gruelling but incredible year for Rahm, reaching World No 1, winning the US Open. He became a Dad for the first time. But he also lost a tournament he seemed sure to win – and probably the FedEx Cup as a result – because of Covid.

“It just dawned on me that it’s only been 5 1/2 months since my son was born,” he said. “There’s been so many things that happened since then. It almost feels like it’s been a couple years’ worth of experiences in those five months.

“The good moments, the great experiences, the happiness vastly outweighs the setbacks. I’m very happy at home. It’s been amazing. Got my first major and played really good golf all year round.

‘It still has been an amazing year’

“I have nothing to complain. No matter what happened COVID-wise or what events I missed or what could have been, it still has been an amazing year that I really am thankful for.

“I think that’s the most important thing. I think it’s very easy in life to focus on what could have been and what you didn’t have. But it’s good to just realize all the good things that happened and forget about those moments.”

And the team environment at Whistling Straits is one he really enjoys, he said.

“We have so much of individual golf where for the most part you only care about yourself. A lot of the decisions in life and even at home I’ve made due to golf and what we need to do to be better players.

“When you get here, it’s not just about yourself or your family. I really enjoy it. It’s about all 12 of us and to be fair a lot of the decisions are made for us. It’s a lot easier.”