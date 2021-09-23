Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup 2021: Jon Rahm thinks Monty’s Ryder Cup record is too often overlooked

By Steve Scott
September 23 2021, 8.40pm
Jon Rahm believes Monty's Ryder Cup record is underrated.
As a Spaniard Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup heroes are Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, but there’s room for one more.

The World No 1, in his second appearance for Europe this week, thinks Colin Montgomerie’s Ryder Cup legacy and record is too often overlooked.

“Monty had a really good run in The Ryder Cup, especially in singles, right?” said Rahm. “Somebody who had a great career, who maybe was not the most vocal player out there like maybe Seve was. But he got things done.

“He was a tough guy to beat. I think his record is often, or can be often overlooked.”

Watched Monty as a a young fan

He has met the Scot only “quickly, in passing” but he remembers watching him as a fan.

“I remember watching him finish the last two holes in Valderrama, I think it was 2009, the Volvo Masters. He amongst many other players, Paul Casey and Stenson signed my shirt.

“There was a picture that came put showing that a couple years ago. I remember watching him then.”

It’s been a gruelling but incredible year for Rahm, reaching World No 1, winning the US Open. He became a Dad for the first time. But he also lost a tournament he seemed sure to win – and probably the FedEx Cup as a result – because of Covid.

“It just dawned on me that it’s only been 5 1/2 months since my son was born,” he said. “There’s been so many things that happened since then. It almost feels like it’s been a couple years’ worth of experiences in those five months.

“The good moments, the great experiences, the happiness vastly outweighs the setbacks. I’m very happy at home. It’s been amazing. Got my first major and played really good golf all year round.

‘It still has been an amazing year’

“I have nothing to complain. No matter what happened COVID-wise or what events I missed or what could have been, it still has been an amazing year that I really am thankful for.

“I think that’s the most important thing. I think it’s very easy in life to focus on what could have been and what you didn’t have. But it’s good to just realize all the good things that happened and forget about those moments.”

And the team environment at Whistling Straits is one he really enjoys, he said.

“We have so much of individual golf where for the most part you only care about yourself. A lot of the decisions in life and even at home I’ve made due to golf and what we need to do to be better players.

“When you get here, it’s not just about yourself or your family. I really enjoy it. It’s about all 12 of us and to be fair a lot of the decisions are made for us. It’s a lot easier.”

