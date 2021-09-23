Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: This could be the Ryder Cup with Rory McIlroy’s name written all over it

By Eve Muirhead
September 23 2021, 9.00pm
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.

You can always guarantee that I’ll be abroad competing when it’s Ryder Cup weekend!

It’s one of my favourite events to watch but I can’t remember the last time I was free to be in front of the TV for the three days.

I’ll have to make do with keeping up to date between games out here in Switzerland, where we’ve got a tournament.

The build-up goes on for so long – and there’s been an extra year this time – that it feels every possible side-story has been analysed to death by the time the first tee shot gets hit (usually not down the fairway!)

It feels like both captains have the teams they want and the narrative has been set as – do the US rookies have the experience needed when the pressure gets red hot and will this be a Ryder Cup too far for some of Europe’s old guard?

For me, though, it could come down to the guys in the middle – the ones who aren’t a record points scorer like Sergio Garcia and aren’t newbies like half of the American team.

That means the likes of Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas on one side and Rory McIlroy on the other.

Rory’s record is pretty good in the Ryder Cup.

This will be his sixth and it stands at 11 wins, nine losses and four halves.

There have been some great matches and some great victories along the way but Rory has yet to have his name written all over a European triumph and I’ve got a feeling that if Padraig Harrington is to be raising the trophy, he’ll need that to happen this time.

Yes, the team morale aspect of what Europe does is huge but having a talisman who goes out and puts four or more points on the board is equally important.

Jon Rahm is the world number one but the guy with the real aura about him – maybe even on both sides – is a Rory McIlroy at his best.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could never become the main man in a Ryder Cup. Let’s see if Rory can.

What an achievement by St Johnstone to get to yet another semi-final.

As well as being significant in its own right, it also helps to show that what happened last year was no fluke.

By doing it again, with two of their best players having been sold, manager Callum Davidson and his players have proved that it’s the strength of the team rather than the individuals that has been the cornerstone of what they do.

Like I said, we’re in Switzerland for The Challenger event in Basel.

We’ve got two teams entered again and it’s another new line-up for me to skip.

This week it’s myself, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff.

Sweden’s Olympic champions Team Hasselborg and the host country’s reigning World champions Team Tirinzoni are in the field so we know it’s going to be a tough long weekend.

And the fact that there are just two more competitions before the GB team is selected for the European Championships raises the stakes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]