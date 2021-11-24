Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Revitalised Robert MacIntyre vows he will be even better in 2022

By Steve Scott
November 24 2021, 11.31am
Robert MacIntyre had a tiop five finish at the DP World Championship in Dubai.

Robert MacIntyre feels he is a better golfer right now than he’s ever been, just a couple of weeks after feeling the lowest he’s felt since turning pro.

The Scot finished a gruelling and tough season on a high, revitalised after performing his best in months at the DP World Championship – just after playing his worst as a pro in Portugal.

The Scot is prepared for a similar season of Atlantic-hopping in 2022, but feels as Covid restrictions loosen and the valuable knowledge from his experiences this year, he can kick on.

But the bottom line is he feels he’s a far better player than he was two years ago, although it took the strong finish in Dubai to bring that out.

‘A massive relief almost’

“Portugal (where he shot 82 in the final round) was obviously the lowest of the lows for me,” he said. “It’s the worst I’ve ever felt coming away from a golf tournament. The feeling was go to Dubai or just go home and just throw in the towel for the year.

“But Dubai was a massive confidence boost, and a massive relief almost. It said to me ‘You’ve not lost your game completely, you’re actually better than you have been in the last two years, right now’.”

MacIntyre didn’t have a bad 2021 as such. He played in all four majors and made the cut in every one, won return trips to the Open and Masters with high finishes, and twice had chances at Dubai to win, bookending the campaign.

But the needs of a player on the fringes of the World Top 50 made for an energy-sapping schedule. With the same aims of getting a PGA Tour card and cementing Top 50 status, 2022 is going to be any different.

“All in all, the year was another big step in right direction,” he said. “It was my highest finish yet on the Race to Dubai.

“I haven’t played as much on the European Tour this year as previous years. But I feel my game is far, far better than it was two years ago when I had my highest year on the rankings.

“I wish I was able to firm the schedule up, but it’s all up in the air right now. I’m back in that position where I’m just outside the top 50. It takes just one good event, and I would jump overseas to the big events after the Middle East swing.

‘We can pick and choose the right battles’

“I’ve always known the harder the golf course the better it is for me. I’m not a guy who’ll go out and shoot 24, 25 under par in one of those that becomes a putting competition.

“The biggest thing is being able to schedule it. We know the toughest golf courses in the world now, not just Europe. We can pick and choose and fight the right battles.

“It’s difficult to do (this kind of schedule), but it means I’m doing something well. This year it was difficult with Covid to get family and friends out just to break up the trip.

“If we can do it again, I’ll be a lot more comfortable, it’ll be a lot easier. Trying to compete at the top end of the world stage you’ve got to be playing the PGA Tour.”

The form of Dubai means that Bob wants to keep going. He’s added the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa early next month.

Adding in South Africa in December

“It’s one of my favourite places in the world and I’m playing great,” he said. “The scoring is always difficult there, which suits me perfectly.

“At Dubai I just put everything else aside, just made everything simple. On Sunday (at Dubai) my head was calm. Mike (Thomson, his caddie) said that’s probably the calmest I’ve been in a year and a half working with him.

“I had a wobble for two holes but that’s to be expected, because I knew (the win) had got away. But, other than that, that is the best attitude I’ve had on a golf course.

“If I can have a good attitude every week, who knows what I can do?”