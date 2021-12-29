1872 Cup: Second leg postponed as Warriors’ Covid outbreak continues

The second leg of the 1872 Cup between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Sunday has been postponed due to the continuing Covid outbreak in the Warriors camp.

The first leg, set for Scotstoun on Monday December 27, was postponed just hours before kick-off after positive tests. The second game is being played within the 10-day isolation period for those tests. It seems the Warriors will be unable to raise a team then either.

The Glasgow squad cancelled their scheduled press session yesterday. They have declined to reveal the extent nor the players affected by the outbreak.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair is similarly in the dark, But he said yesterday he believed that health and safety considerations in playing the game would be behind the decision.

‘Health and Safety’ concerns

“I don’t know how many cases Glasgow have, what positions they’re in,” he said after returning to training himself after isolating as a close contact.

“My understanding is the game can be called off for health and safety purposes. So if they’ve had two or three front rowers out and if it would be a safety concern to bring someone in, then a decision will be made (to postpone).

“We had a few cases last week along with our injuries. We had Glen Young, who’s a second row, covering the back row after having not played for 5 months due to injury.

“But we tried everything we could to get the game played because that wasn’t a health and safety concern. If centres have to play on the wing, then they do. If it’s unsafe to play the game, because of scrummaging, or players not trained, then we take the opinion of the medics.

“We can’t say, ‘tell us who it was’ because they don’t have to.”

Edinburgh took strict measures…but still had cases

Edinburgh had taken strict measures after their last game against Saracens on December 11 to avoid the anticipated Omicron wave.

They cancelled two training sessions and implemented lockdown measures at camp. They still lost a few players to protocols, however, although those concerned had returned to camp this week.

“We’re aware these things can change pretty quickly, but we’ve been really strict with our guys,” added Blair. “Last week we didn’t scrummage at all because that was high risk. We didn’t do some of our contact work. Meetings we had outside. Lunch we cut down to half an hour and had tables at five metre gaps.

“We’ve been really tight on all protocols to get these games on. The guys are so motivated at the moment. They’re keen to play.

“It’s difficult when there’s confusion or we have to wait to know if the game’s on or not. But training was great today, we really enjoyed that and we prepared as if the game was on.”