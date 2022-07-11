A fast and fiery Old Course will be its defence against the big hitters, thinks Justin Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A fast and fiery Old Course will be its defence against the big hitters, thinks Justin Rose

By Steve Scott
July 11 2022, 6.00pm
Justin Rose thinks the speed of St Andrews will defend it.

The pace of the course and some tricky pins is all the Old Course needs to keep the reins on the best players in the world, believes Justin Rose.

Rose maybe had the best debut ever at St Andrews – four birdies in his first five holes on the Old as a 16-year-old amateur. He took some early practice the week before the Scottish Open, and he thinks that speed of the course will be a strong defence.

‘It has its defences’

“I just think the Old Course has an amazing way of defending itself,” he said. “Just playing there in practice rounds, it makes you aware that angles are so important. The weather as well.

“It is very hard to get the ball three feet from the hole there, it really is. On a lovely day, you can play it feeling you are not going to make too many bogeys.

“But to get the ball in the hole is not that easy at St Andrews. The greens are subtle enough that making putts isn’t that easy, either, so it has its defences.

“I think it’s the speed that’s going to save it. This weather is going to brown it out. If they do put pins near the bunker edges where there is a little bit of tilt, 15-20 feet away is going to be a good shot a lot of the time.”

‘I went there to get inspired’

He took some early practice to conserve energy levels for this week after playing in Ireland and the Scottish Open last week, but more than that.

“A reason I went there was to get inspired,” he said. “St Andrews is an amazing place that gets the juices flowing.

“It’s a golf course we all know well, but things change so much in different winds. You’ve to have really clear parameters on your lines off the tees.

“It was like refreshing your memory. Wind in off the left, on No 2 you can go as far left as that and as far right as that.

“It was a valuable couple of days. Going through all the Open placements we’ve had in the past, trying to imagine where new ones might be. Just putting some time into those little things.”

‘It would come full circle’

For himself, at 42, he’s not given up on the chance that an Open win would properly bookend his outstanding career.

“I think it would be a nice kind of rounding off,” he said. “I sort of came to people’s attention that childhood performance in The Open at Birkdale ( in 1998). It would come full circle.

“I still feel I have a little more in the tank. That’s what I am fighting for at the moment, trying to get my game relevant enough where I can still contend in the major championships.

“My level was not where it needed to be a few years ago. There have been a lot of reasons for that. But I think I still can be and that’s what gives me hope.

“For me to win next week, a lot of things have to go right, but I still think it is possible.”

