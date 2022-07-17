Nearly 500 make qualifying bid for Senior Open at Gleneagles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly 500 make qualifying bid for Senior Open at Gleneagles

By Steve Scott
July 17 2022, 10.56am Updated: July 17 2022, 11.38am
The King's Course at Gleneagles host the Senior Open this week.

Former Ryder Cuppers, title winners and even ex-international footballers are among the nearly 480 players trying to qualify on Monday for the Senior Open at Gleneagles last this week.

There are 48 qualifying places in the field to join the former Open champions on the King’s Course. Ernie Els, Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie, Padraig Harrington, Tom Lehman, Mark Calcavecchia, David Duval and Darren Clarke are all playing.

Four venues for 48 qualifying places

And it’ll be a shootout over 18 holes at four different venues – Blairgowrie’s Rosemount and Landsdowne courses, Ladybank in Fife and Glenbervie in Stirlingshire. 12 spots are available at each course.

The Ladybank field includes 1995 Ryder Cup hero Philip Walton, Jack Nicklaus’ son Gary, and the man who “speed engraves” the Claret Jug every Open Sunday, former Fife pro Garry Harvey.

Local players Derek Paton, Paul Wytrazek, Martin Hastie and Donald McKay have entered at the Fife course.

At Rosemount, the field includes former Players’ champion Len Mattiace from the USA, Ryder Cup player Steven Richardson and former European Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson.

Blairgowrie’s own Tom McLevy, a former Scotland amateur international and club champion, has also entered.

Crerar aims for third successive Senior Open

Over on the neighbouring Lansdowne course, Panmure pro Andrew Crerar is trying to qualify for the third year in succession. Former PGA Tour player Scott Dunlap and European Tour winner Stephen McAllister are also bidding for a place there.

At Glenbervie, former Wales and Manchester United star Clayton Blackmore is attempting to qualify. David Gilford, the former Ryder Cup player is also in the field.

The Senior Open begins on the King’s Course at Gleneagles on Thursday. As well as the former Open champions, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Jose Maria Olazabal are pre-qualified for the only Senior major played outside the USA.

