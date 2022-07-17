Thomas the Tank Engine pulls the crowds in Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone’s favourite locomotive steamed into Angus for a weekend of family fun.

Thomas the Tank was back at Brechin’s Caledonian Railway for the first time since the pandemic struck.

And the return of the children’s favourite meant a sell-out weekend for the award-winning attraction.

The historic station was buzzing as the Fat Controller helped young fans board the carriages for the four-mile trip to Bridge of Dun.

And there were plenty other Thomas-themed activities for families to enjoy around Brechin station.

Those included storytelling sessions with Sodor station cleaners Rusty and Dusty, fairground rides and face-painting.

Family favourite

Railway chairman Jon Gill says the Day Out With Thomas events are always a big date on the Caley calendar.

“We’re having a really busy season since the railway re-opened properly after the pandemic,” he said.

“The Thomas weekends are just so popular, and usually sell-out.

“We carry around 3,500 passengers each Thomas weekend.

“But even if they don’t have a ticket for the train, there are many families who just turn up at the railway to enjoy what’s going on,” said Jon.

Stonehaven land train made a trip across the border from Aberdeenshire to take passengers around Brechin.

The next Thomas weekend is on August 27/28.

Polar Express tickets selling fast

And the railway has already seen tickets being snapped up for the return of the Polar Express.

Last year, Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official Warner Bros. experience based around the hit animated movie.

“Polar Express tickets are already going well since they went on sale,” said Jon.

“There’s already a good buzz around it after the fantastic response last year.”

“We learnt so much from running it for the first time in 2021 so we are looking forward to giving families an even more amazing experience this Christmas.”

The railway hopes it will carry nearly 20,000 passengers on the Polar Express.

It is scheduled to run on five weekends in November and December.

Levelling Up bid

Meanwhile, the railway will have another chance to press the case for millions of pounds of UK Government funding.

Last month, Angus councillors voted against backing an £18m bid for levelling up cash for the county.

An ambitious Caley Railway proposal was the only contender for consideration.

But officials said they could not support taking it forward because of the potential risk to the council if projects were not delivered on time.

Opposition councillors on the SNP-led authority have secured a special meeting of the full council on Thursday.

It will asked to consider a revised bid for £9.6m of LUF cash.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the fun at Brechin.