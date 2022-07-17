Thomas the Tank Engine pulls the crowds in Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Thomas the Tank Engine pulls the crowds in Brechin

By Graham Brown
July 17 2022, 11.04am Updated: July 17 2022, 12.42pm
Three-year-old Ivy Farrar from Cruden Bay ready for her trip on Thomas the Tank Engine. Pic: Paul Reid.
Three-year-old Ivy Farrar from Cruden Bay ready for her trip on Thomas the Tank Engine. Pic: Paul Reid.

Everyone’s favourite locomotive steamed into Angus for a weekend of family fun.

Thomas the Tank was back at Brechin’s Caledonian Railway for the first time since the pandemic struck.

And the return of the children’s favourite meant a sell-out weekend for the award-winning attraction.

The historic station was buzzing as the Fat Controller helped young fans board the carriages for the four-mile trip to Bridge of Dun.

Thomas the Tank at Brechin
Platform sweepers Christopher, 10, and George Randall, 6, from Pitlochry with Aouicha Merr aka ‘Dusty’ and Brook Smith aka ‘Rusty’ at Brechin. Pic: Paul Reid.

And there were plenty other Thomas-themed activities for families to enjoy around Brechin station.

Those included storytelling sessions with Sodor station cleaners Rusty and Dusty, fairground rides and face-painting.

Family favourite

Railway chairman Jon Gill says the Day Out With Thomas events are always a big date on the Caley calendar.

“We’re having a really busy season since the railway re-opened properly after the pandemic,” he said.

“The Thomas weekends are just so popular, and usually sell-out.

Thomas the Tank Engine at Brechin railway
Jordanne Atkin and Marc Sorgie from Aberdeen with their baby Lachlan and three-year-old Harrison. Pic: Paul Reid.

“We carry around 3,500 passengers each Thomas weekend.

“But even if they don’t have a ticket for the train, there are many families who just turn up at the railway to enjoy what’s going on,” said Jon.

Stonehaven land train made a trip across the border from Aberdeenshire to take passengers around Brechin.

The next Thomas weekend is on August 27/28.

Polar Express tickets selling fast

And the railway has already seen tickets being snapped up for the return of the Polar Express.

Last year, Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official Warner Bros. experience based around the hit animated movie.

“Polar Express tickets are already going well since they went on sale,” said Jon.

Jon Gill Caledonian Railway
Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill. Pic: Paul Reid

“There’s already a good buzz around it after the fantastic response last year.”

“We learnt so much from running it for the first time in 2021 so we are looking forward to giving families an even more amazing experience this Christmas.”

The railway hopes it will carry nearly 20,000 passengers on the Polar Express.

It is scheduled to run on five weekends in November and December.

Levelling Up bid

Meanwhile, the railway will have another chance to press the case for millions of pounds of UK Government funding.

Last month, Angus councillors voted against backing an £18m bid for levelling up cash for the county.

An ambitious Caley Railway proposal was the only contender for consideration.

But officials said they could not support taking it forward because of the potential risk to the council if projects were not delivered on time.

Opposition councillors on the SNP-led authority have secured a special meeting of the full council on Thursday.

It will asked to consider a revised bid for £9.6m of LUF cash.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the fun at Brechin.

Thomas and Friends at Caledonian Railway
Sir Topham Hat with Rusty and Dusty and Thomas the Tank at Brechin station.
Thomas and Friends at Brechin
Four-year-olds Rory Macaskill-Bremner, Finlay Slessor and Andrew Mitchell about to board the train.
Thomas the Tank
Thomas steams towards Bridge of Dun.

Brechin station

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]