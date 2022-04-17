Easter Eggspress services roll into Brechin for Caledonian Railway’s cracking start to 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s full steam ahead for Brechin’s Caledonian Railway after a cracking start to their 2022 season.

Families flocked to the award-winning Angus attraction for a weekend of packed-out Easter Eggspress specials.

They were a complete sell-out as delighted youngsters picked up an Easter treat before enjoying the steam train ride to Bridge of Dun.

And the Caley Railway team say it was a great way to get a busy season rolling.

This summer will see the long-awaited return of Thomas the Tank and friends to the Angus line.

Polar Express calling at Brechin again

And the Polar Express will be calling at Brechin again after the runaway success of its debut last Christmas.

Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “To kick off the season with a sell out for Easter is absolutely great for us.

“People are obviously delighted to have the railway back up and running properly after the pandemic and we are pulling out all the stops to make it a great 2022.

“And that means the return of our Days Out with Thomas, which are always one of our most popular events.”

The themed day features Thomas and some of his friends, with the Fat Controller directing operations from the Brechin platform.

The Thomas days take place on July 16/17 and August 27/28.

“We’ll have fairground rides and bouncy castles plus face painting and story-telling from Rusty and Dusty – Sodor’s two mischievous station cleaners,” said Jon.

Sloe Train coming

And the railway’s other offerings include afternoon tea on board, Sloe Train gin tasting services in partnership with the Angus-based Gin Bothy, Diesel Saturdays and Steam Sundays.

Jon revealed plans are already well on track for the return of the Polar Express.

In 2021 Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official franchise event based around the Warner Bros. hit movie.

“We were completely blown away by the reaction to the Polar Express,” he said.

“It completely sold out and we had people coming to Brechin from all over the country.

“We learned so much from running it for the first time so we are sure Christmas lovers of all ages will have an absolutely fantastic day out.

“Tickets are going to be going on sale shortly and once again we’re expecting them to sell fast.

“It’s great to see so many people back at the railway.

“And there are always other projects going on in the background so it makes it really busy for everyone here.”