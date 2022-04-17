Easter Eggspress services roll into Brechin for Caledonian Railway’s cracking start to 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Easter Eggspress services roll into Brechin for Caledonian Railway’s cracking start to 2022

By Graham Brown
April 17 2022, 1.56pm Updated: April 17 2022, 2.41pm
Harper, 6, Isla, 3, and Evie, 5, Heath-Richardson aboard the Brechin Easter Eggspress. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Harper, 6, Isla, 3, and Evie, 5, Heath-Richardson aboard the Brechin Easter Eggspress. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It’s full steam ahead for Brechin’s Caledonian Railway after a cracking start to their 2022 season.

Families flocked to the award-winning Angus attraction for a weekend of packed-out Easter Eggspress specials.

They were a complete sell-out as delighted youngsters picked up an Easter treat before enjoying the steam train ride to Bridge of Dun.

Two-year-old Artur Marr enjoying his Brechin train ride. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Two-year-old Artur Marr enjoying his Brechin train ride. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

And the Caley Railway team say it was a great way to get a busy season rolling.

This summer will see the long-awaited return of Thomas the Tank and friends to the Angus line.

Polar Express calling at Brechin again

And the Polar Express will be calling at Brechin again after the runaway success of its debut last Christmas.

Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “To kick off the season with a sell out for Easter is absolutely great for us.

“People are obviously delighted to have the railway back up and running properly after the pandemic and we are pulling out all the stops to make it a great 2022.

“And that means the return of our Days Out with Thomas, which are always one of our most popular events.”

Railway volunteer Kirsty Soutar hands out eggs as the Easter bunny. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Railway volunteer Kirsty Soutar hands out eggs as the Easter bunny. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The themed day features Thomas and some of his friends, with the Fat Controller directing operations from the Brechin platform.

The Thomas days take place on July 16/17 and August 27/28.

“We’ll have fairground rides and bouncy castles plus face painting and story-telling from Rusty and Dusty – Sodor’s two mischievous station cleaners,” said Jon.

Sloe Train coming

And the railway’s other offerings include afternoon tea on board, Sloe Train gin tasting services in partnership with the Angus-based Gin Bothy, Diesel Saturdays and Steam Sundays.

Jon revealed plans are already well on track for the return of the Polar Express.

In 2021 Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official franchise event based around the Warner Bros. hit movie.

“We were completely blown away by the reaction to the Polar Express,” he said.

“It completely sold out and we had people coming to Brechin from all over the country.

“We learned so much from running it for the first time so we are sure Christmas lovers of all ages will have an absolutely fantastic day out.

Two-year-old Brooke Geddes and dad David on the Easter Eggspress. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Two-year-old Brooke Geddes and dad David on the Easter Eggspress. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“Tickets are going to be going on sale shortly and once again we’re expecting them to sell fast.

“It’s great to see so many people back at the railway.

“And there are always other projects going on in the background so it makes it really busy for everyone here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier