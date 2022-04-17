Driver who gave fake name to Perth police faces jail for ‘serious’ drugs conspiracy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver who gave a fake name to police after a near-smash in Perth is facing a “lengthy” jail sentence for drugs offences in London, it has emerged.

Abdalla Ali was pulled over by officers after he nearly crashed into their car while motoring through the city’s Tulloch Road last month.

The 28-year-old and his teenage passenger Guiled Cumar appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court the following day and admitted two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving false names to officers.

Cumar was also caught with four rocks of crack cocaine.

The pair, who are both from London, returned to the dock this week for sentencing.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said that construction worker Ali is awaiting sentence for a serious drugs “conspiracy” charge in England.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Ali she was concerned about his pattern of offending.

“The report prepared on your behalf makes for upsetting reading,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that someone who had a bright future has fallen into serious crime.

“I know you will expect a fairly lengthy prison sentence in England.”

Ali, of St Charles Square, London, was fined £500 and had six penalty points added to his licence.

The sheriff deferred sentence on Cumar until next month. She told the teenager: “You are a very young man and I am concerned about the direction you are going.

“It would be in your interest not to accumulate any other convictions before you return here for sentencing.”

Approached at speed

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding earlier told the court: “Both accused reside in England and don’t appear to have any connection to the Tayside area.

“This incident happened at about 10.50am on March 11.

“Constables were on patrol in a marked police vehicle.

“They saw a blue Ford Focus at the mini-roundabout.

“It seemed to approach at speed from the left, and failed to give way to the police vehicle.

“This caused the police constable to brake harshly to avoid a collision.”

Mr Harding told the court: “The police followed the Ford Focus and activated their blue lights.

“Initially the vehicle did stop; however, it moved off again.

“After a short distance, it pulled over to the side of the road.”

Driver Ali gave his name as ‘Abdrirask Elmi’ with a date of birth of January 1993.

“Similarly, Cumar gave false details to police,” said Mr Harding.

“Police carried out a check on these details, and the name did not match the driver.”

The court heard police recovered a black tin from Cumar, containing four white rocks.

The drugs tested positive for crack cocaine and had a value of around £80.

Pair panicked

Ali further admitted driving without due care and attention, as well as a breach of bail.

Mr Tavendale said Ali thought there was “sufficient time” to pull out in front of the police car.

“It was very much at the lower end of the scale of this type of offence,” he said.

“Mr Ali simply panicked and gave a false name.

“He recognises what he did was quite silly and he asked me to tender his apologies to the court.”

Mr Tavendale said Cumar, who had joined Ali on a trip to Scotland to visit friends, had also panicked.

“He gave a false name because he knew he had drugs in his possession,” Mr Tavendale said.