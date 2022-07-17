Australia’s Cam Smith charges home in 30 to snatch the 150th Open from Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia’s Cam Smith charges home in 30 to snatch the 150th Open from Rory McIlroy

By Steve Scott
July 17 2022, 7.04pm Updated: July 17 2022, 7.05pm
Australia's Cameron Smith came back in six-under to win The 150th Open.

Cameron Smith’s attacking brilliance and peerless putting display snatched the Claret Jug from Rory McIlroy on a dramatic final day at 150th Open at St Andrews.

The 28-year-old Australian followed in the footsteps of countrymen Kel Nagle and Peter Thomson as winners of the Open on the Old Course. And he did it in incredible fashion, a six-under back nine of 30 that turned a three-shot deficit at the turn into a one-shot victory.

Young second a stroke back, but it’s McIlroy’s loss

He actually won by a stroke not from McIlroy but from playing partner Cameron Young, who had an eagle two at the last. The American’s final desperate surge had to give best to Smith’s sixth birdie of the homeward half on the final green.

But the American’s final surge masked the reality that Smith really took the title from McIlroy, who had a four-shot advantage at the start of play but simply couldn’t hole a putt when he needed to.

In the end Rory’s apparent destiny of an Open title at St Andrews didn’t materialise, in a succession of birdie putts left in the jaws or sliding barely by the hole.

Smith, in contrast, had five birdies in a row from the tenth to turn the tide in his favour. He finished with a record 20-under aggregate for St Andrews of 268. Young finished second a shot behind, and McIlroy was alone in third on 18-under.

An anti-climax building until…

The first two and a half hours of Open Sunday was seemingly building towards an inevitable anti-climax after one of the greatest Opens in years. McIlroy looked in complete control for a two-shot advantage on Viktor Hovland.

But the 2014 champion had just the one birdie, and even that was a missed chance at eagle, at the long fifth. He was still only one-under for the front nine.

At the tenth, McIlroy drove the green and two-putted from 130 feet for birdie. But by then, up ahead, Smith had hit his groove.

Having picked up two strokes to lie three behind on by the ninth, the Australian birdied five in a row to completely overturn the contest.

The “bonus” birdies were the 11th, where he holed from 20 feet, and the 13th, playing tough again. At the long 14th he was long and through the green in two, but executed a brilliant 30-yard putt to stone dead for his fifth birdie.

Rory becalmed as Smith surges

McIlroy, in contrast, was becalmed. He missed a birdie chance at 12, left a 60 foot putt short by two inches at 13, then didn’t take the birdie chance at 14th either.

Smith, meanwhile solidly parred 15 and 16 and although he was short of the Road Hole bunker in two, he putted up and holed another key putt from 10 feet for par.

That left McIlroy needing to birdie 17 to keep hope alive and although he had a look at 20 feet away, he pushed it narrowly to the left.

The Northern Irishman didn’t have another birdie after the 10th – a crucial failing that cost him the title many thought was destined to be his on Saturday night.

Hovland’s challenge never materialised. Co-leader with McIlroy starting the day, he was the first to blink with a three-putt at the fourth, and was always scrambling thereafter.

He was two behind at the turn and although he birdied the 12th, he drove into the Coffins at 13, hacked out sideways, and made bogey to effectively end his challenge.

Cameron Young never quite went away, and there was a sting in the tail for him. He couldn’t quite get upsides with Smith and McIlroy, particularly after driving into gorse at the ninth, resulting in a bogey five.

But he stayed in the fight with birdies at the 10th, 13th and 14th, and was short with a birdie putt at 17. In a last show of defiance he drove the 18th green and holed from 20 feet for eagle, but it was only good enough for second place.

