Home News Dundee

Beanotown: Locals take part in world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run

By Amie Flett
July 17 2022, 7.12pm Updated: July 17 2022, 7.58pm
Gareth Jackson with Dennis and Mini look-a-likes Lachlan Kelly (right) and Georgie Jackson Hunt (left) Photo by Alan Richardson
Gareth Jackson with Dennis and Mini look-a-likes Lachlan Kelly (right) and Georgie Jackson Hunt (left) Photo by Alan Richardson

Locals painted the town black and red in the in the world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run as part of Dundee Beano festival.

The event, which took place on Sunday morning, was held as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival as the city has been temporarily renamed ‘Beanotown’.

The race, which started at City Square, consisted of either one or two 2km laps through the city centre and ending back at City Square.

Participants of all ages dressed in red, black or stripes during the fun run to look like their favourite Beano characters.

Beano’s creative director, Mike Stirling, named the event the “sporting pinnacle” of the year.

While being free to take part, runners could raise money for a charity of their choice or one of the festival’s supporting charities: Help for Kids, The Archie Foundation or the National Literacy Trust.

Fergus (5) and his mum Laura David all ready for the start. Photo by Alan Richardson
Dennis and Gnasher lead the warm up. Photo by Alan Richardson
Hundreds of people dressed up as Dennis and Gnasher run down street in Dundee. Photo by Alan Richardson
Zoe Grant (10) who traveled from Aberdeen with her family to take park is super excited as Dennis leads the warm up. Photo by Alan Richardson  </p> <p>

