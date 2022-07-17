Beanotown: Locals take part in world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals painted the town black and red in the in the world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run as part of Dundee Beano festival.

The event, which took place on Sunday morning, was held as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival as the city has been temporarily renamed ‘Beanotown’.

The race, which started at City Square, consisted of either one or two 2km laps through the city centre and ending back at City Square.

Participants of all ages dressed in red, black or stripes during the fun run to look like their favourite Beano characters.

Beano’s creative director, Mike Stirling, named the event the “sporting pinnacle” of the year.

While being free to take part, runners could raise money for a charity of their choice or one of the festival’s supporting charities: Help for Kids, The Archie Foundation or the National Literacy Trust.