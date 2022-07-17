Rory McIlroy on heartache at The Open: ‘I didn’t do much wrong, but I didn’t do enough right’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy on heartache at The Open: ‘I didn’t do much wrong, but I didn’t do enough right’

By Steve Scott
July 17 2022, 7.38pm Updated: July 17 2022, 7.52pm
Rory McIlroy walks up the 18th at the conclusion of the 150th Open.

Rory McIlroy faced up to the crushing disappointment of an 150th Open many felt was destined to be his, and accepted “I got beaten by a better player this week”.

“I felt like I didn’t do much wrong today, but I didn’t do enough right either. I did what I felt like I needed to, just apart from capitalising on the easier holes like 9, 12 and 14.

“If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it could have been a different story.

“But, look, 20-under par for four rounds (by Smith) of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done.

‘I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played’

“I’ll rue a few missed sort of putts that slid by. But I can’t be too despondent because of how this year’s gone.

“I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played in a long time. So it’s just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open.”

Smith’s charge meant his gameplan of staying within himself needed a further response, and he couldn’t find it.

“Everything was working well until I needed to respond to what Cam was doing out there,” he said.

“Coming down on 14, I knew that Cam had birdied to go to 19-under and I was at 18. So I knew that I needed to respond. I just couldn’t find the shots or the putts to do that.

“I’m playing well. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in a long time. I want to finish the season off well.

“There’s still some golf to play. Major season is over unfortunately, but I still feel like there’s a little bit to play for.”

‘It hurts worse to come up one short’

It was Open debutant Cameron Young who eventually finished second with his final hole eagle, but he felt the missed opportunity as well.

“It probably hurts a little worse to come up one shot short,” he said. “If you lose by eight you don’t really care.

“I played well today. I would have signed up for 65 this morning. And to watch Cameron shoot what he did, it was pretty amazing.

“I had a front-row seat to, I’m sure, one of the better rounds that’s been played this year. And we both started four back of two guys that are capable of as much if not more than just about everybody else in the world.

“Today is just more proof that Cam is that good and he is one of the very, very best players in the world.”

‘A frustrating day’

Viktor Hovland, co-leader coming into the last round but who slumped to a two-over 74, described it as “a frustrating day”.

“I just didn’t hit it good enough,” said the young Norwegian. “I maybe could have gotten a little bit more momentum if I made a few more putts early. But at the same time, I just made a few too many mistakes.

“These situations are what we practise for. I’m a little disappointed I didn’t have it today, but it was a great experience today and obviously yesterday as well.

“Just the whole week was a good learning experience, and I feel like I’m going to, yeah, get better from it.”

Tommy Fleetwood’s final round 66 left him tied with Hovland sharing fourth.

