Hundreds turn out for Dundee’s 2022 marathon and half marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Hundreds turn out for Dundee’s 2022 marathon and half marathon

By Isla Glen
July 17 2022, 7.57pm
Dundee Running Adventure Marathon. Photo by Paul Reid
Dundee Running Adventure Marathon. Photo by Paul Reid

Hundreds of people took part in the Dundee Running Adventure Marathon (DRAM) and half DRAM on Sunday.

The runners set off at 9.30am from Camperdown House.

The course roughly followed the Dundee Green Circular Route.

The half DRAM runners finished up at Barnhill Rock Garden at 12.30pm.

The full marathon runners added the length of the Waterfront to their journey and finished back at Barnhill Rock Garden by 3.30pm.

All participants received a bespoke finishers medal and goodie bag.

DRAM winners

This year’s results saw Martin Mueller for Metro Aberdeen cross the full DRAM finish line first with an impressive time of two hours, 36 minutes and 29 seconds.

He was followed by Jamie Stewart of Dundee Roadrunners who completed the marathon in three hours, seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Followed closely behind was Thomas Williams in third with a time of three hours, 17 minutes and 38 seconds.

Jennifer Learmonth was the first female DRAM runner to complete the course in three hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

Half DRAM winners

Tom Doney crossed the half DRAM finish line with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 10 seconds.

He was followed by David Webster of Dundee Road Runners who completed the half DRAM in one hour, 15 minutes and 46 seconds.

In third was Alex McGarrity with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and one second.

The first female home was Kate McIntosh of Dundee Road Runners.

Our photographer was there to capture the best moments from the day.

Still running, Still smiling. Photo by Paul Reid
Wee County Harriers team from Alloa. Photo by Paul Reid
Averil and Dougie Lamont from Inverness at the start. Photo by Paul Reid
Ready to run. Photo by Paul Reid
A day of sun and running. Photo by Paul Reid
Determination is the key. Photo by Paul Reid
Chris Ferguson from Westill at the start with his children Clarke (9) Photo by Paul Reid
Having fun at the run. Photo by Paul Reid
It is all about the taking part. Photo by Paul Reid
Keeping in the spirit. Photo by Paul Reid
WINNERS! Photo by Paul Reid
Everything good in life happens on the run. Photo by Paul Reid
Running, sweating and determination. Photo by Paul Reid
Go run, go workout! Photo by Paul Reid
Big smiles for a big run. Photo by Paul Reid
Whether it’s a 5k or a mud run, we’re there. Photo by Paul Reid
Trying your best is the main thing. Photo by Paul Reid
Just don’t stop moving! Photo by Paul Reid
Taking it in your stride. Photo by Paul Reid
Come on you can do it! Photo by Paul Reid
Getting ready for a day of running. Photo by Paul Reid
Water Please! Photo by Paul Reid
ahhhh this is tough. Photo by Paul Reid
Tired but all thumbs up. Photo by Paul Reid
Just keep running. Photo by Paul Reid
It’s a lot like walking, only faster. Photo by Paul Reid
Another drink, another boost. Photo by Paul Reid
Spectators cheer on the runners. Photo by Paul Reid
Run like the wind. Photo by Paul Reid
You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit. Photo by Paul Reid
Breathe it in. Run it out. Photo by Paul Reid
Same again next year? Photo by Paul Reid
It’s a RUNderful life. Photo by Paul Reid

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]