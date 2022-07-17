Hundreds turn out for Dundee’s 2022 marathon and half marathon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people took part in the Dundee Running Adventure Marathon (DRAM) and half DRAM on Sunday.

The runners set off at 9.30am from Camperdown House.

The course roughly followed the Dundee Green Circular Route.

The half DRAM runners finished up at Barnhill Rock Garden at 12.30pm.

The full marathon runners added the length of the Waterfront to their journey and finished back at Barnhill Rock Garden by 3.30pm.

All participants received a bespoke finishers medal and goodie bag.

DRAM winners

This year’s results saw Martin Mueller for Metro Aberdeen cross the full DRAM finish line first with an impressive time of two hours, 36 minutes and 29 seconds.

He was followed by Jamie Stewart of Dundee Roadrunners who completed the marathon in three hours, seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Followed closely behind was Thomas Williams in third with a time of three hours, 17 minutes and 38 seconds.

Jennifer Learmonth was the first female DRAM runner to complete the course in three hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

Half DRAM winners

Tom Doney crossed the half DRAM finish line with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 10 seconds.

He was followed by David Webster of Dundee Road Runners who completed the half DRAM in one hour, 15 minutes and 46 seconds.

In third was Alex McGarrity with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and one second.

The first female home was Kate McIntosh of Dundee Road Runners.

Our photographer was there to capture the best moments from the day.