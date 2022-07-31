David Law ‘can’t be unhappy’ with a tie for third as Sean Crocker wins the Hero Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Law ‘can’t be unhappy’ with a tie for third as Sean Crocker wins the Hero Open

By Steve Scott
July 31 2022, 4.18pm Updated: July 31 2022, 4.30pm
David Law finished in the top five for the second time in his last three DP World Tour events.
David Law fell a little short on the final day at the Hero Open, but the Scot couldn’t bring himself to be unhappy with his week’s effort at Fairmont St Andrews.

The Aberdonian finished three behind the USA’s Sean Crocker, who holed a nervy six-footer on the final green for his first tour win, just edging a resurgent Eddie Pepperell.

Crocker wins wire-to-wire

Crocker started his 2022 season with nine missed cuts in a row, but he sorted it out and won from the front on the Torrance Course. He was never headed after his first round 63, and seemed to answer every assault with a birdie on the final day.

For Law, a final round 68 brought a 19-under total he’d have probably grabbed at the start of the week, but it was three shots light of Crocker’s pace.

But it’s his second top five finish in his last three tour events. The 31-year-old’s won a total of £337,500 in July at the Irish Open, Scottish Open, The Open and now here.

“I shot four-under, bogey-free on a Sunday, and I’m finishing top three,” he said. “There’s nothing I can complain about, it’s another really positive week.

“I never got much going today, it was one of those days. I probably didn’t putt as well as I did the first three days.

“But I stayed patient when it wasn’t quite going my way, picked up a couple of shots in the last six holes.

“I just need to keep putting myself in position. Get myself into contention consistently, and hopefully we’ll knock one off.”

‘The way I’m going now, I can achieve those’

David certainly doesn’t have the card concerns he had this time last year, and can press on to his goals with a tasty schedule coming up.

“I’m going to play the next two weeks (Celtic Manor and Galgorm in Northern Ireland) then I’ve got two weeks off.

“After that there’s a stretch of five really big events, good money events, all strong tournaments (Denmark, BMW PGA, Italy, France and the Dunhill). They’ll play a big part in dictating where the season’s going to finish.

“Already it’s gone well, I’m happy where I am in the Race to Dubai. There’s definitely some momentum there.

“One of the big goals is to win again this year, the other is to get into the DP World Championship at the end of the year.

I feel like the way I’m playing and going right now, I can achieve those.”

Key birdie at the 10th

Pepperell, who has seen his world ranking plummet from 32nd in 2018 to 550th now, gave leader Crocker a real scare with a superb 65. But every time the Englishman made ground it seemed the young American answered.

Crocker’s birdie three at the tenth – one of just three birdies there all day – gave him some important breathing room at a crucial time. He followed with birdies at 12 and 13 for a three shot lead.

But the nerves showed with a three-putt for par at the 15th, and he needed to hole a testing eight foot putt at the short 17th to stay ahead.

Up the last, a poor drive and a lay-up saw him needing to make a five foot putt to avoid extra time, but he made it.

“Winning is really hard,” he said. “And Eddie did everything to make it even more difficult for me.

“From the first to the 17th I was just playing golf as if I was with my friends.

“But I felt the nerves and pressure from 17 all the way up to the final putt on 18. I think that was because I knew it was my tournament to win or lose.”

‘To win at St Andrews is really cool’

It was Crocker’s first win a professional – “it’s probably been six or seven years since I last had a trophy, which is to my mind a very long time.”

“To win at St Andrews is really cool. Winning wire-to-wire, I was thinking about that this morning and that feels cool as well.

“I know I can win now and that’s a great feeling. Going through when I missed nine cuts, I know how mean this game is.

“We can play terrible for a long time. Then all of a sudden you have a week like this where every bounce seemed to go my way, putts dropped, I hit the ball beautifully.

“It makes me appreciate this game I play and what I get to do for a living.”

Perth’s Daniel Young had his best-ever finish to a DP World event at tied 12th, with a 69 for -15. His cheque for £24,471 is also a career best.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

