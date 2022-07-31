A90 northbound restricted between Brechin and Laurencekirk following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 northbound between Brechin and Laurencekirk has been restricted following a crash.

The collision took place at North Water Bridge on the border of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

The road has been restricted since 3.20pm, and motorists have been told to expect delays on the route.

Police called to A90 between Brechin and Laurencekirk

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision, however police are in attendance.

NEW❗️⌚️15:27#A90 The Northbound carriageway at North Water Bridge is currently restricted due to a collision Police are en-route🚓#TakeCare on approach@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/tla0lLkkS5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 31, 2022

A post on the Traffic Scotland website states: “The A90 Northbound at North Water Bridge is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.