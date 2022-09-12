TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: It was time to move on from the Ryder Cup old guard anyway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: It was time to move on from the Ryder Cup old guard anyway

By Steve Scott
September 12 2022, 4.18pm Updated: September 12 2022, 4.41pm
Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia were a formidable partnership at three Ryder Cups.
Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia were a formidable partnership at three Ryder Cups.

When I first saw Sergio Garcia play, he threw a wobbly.

As I alluded to a couple of weeks ago, this was in the last 16 of the British Boys Championship of 1995, at Dunbar Golf Club in East Lothian.

Sergio was just 15, yet clearly ‘elegido’, the chosen one. He was treated like a prince by the Spanish coaching team there as back-up.

In the last 16, he played Mark Donaldson, a likeable big lunk from Kirkcaldy who played so fast I once saw him hit a ball before his previous shot had actually landed out of bounds.

Mark was a good player – a Scottish Boys finalist, internationalist and later a Scottish Amateur runner-up. He and Sergio were tied on the 18th tee.

If you don’t know Dunbar (and you should, it’s a great course) there’s a huge sandstone wall that runs right through the middle of the course. Hit over it – even when there’s a hole in play on either side, such as between the fourth and 18th fairways – it’s out of bounds.

Sergio carved his drive on 18 over the wall. He didn’t seem to know this was OB, and his reaction to this news was, shall we say, temperamental. I don’t know Spanish but you didn’t need to know it to get the gist. He lost the hole, and the match, to Mark’s par.

Not much has changed in 22 years

Okay, he was just 15 then. Yet he’s never lost the teenage trigger that wavers on the verge of a tantrum.

Even 27 years later, in his early 40s as a Masters champion, the greatest accumulator of Ryder Cup points ever, and a father of two. He’s still too often that 15-year-old.

And his actions in exiting the BMW PGA Championship on Friday without explanation have maybe burned his bridges for good.

It was the start of the qualification for the matches in Rome next year at Wentworth at the weekend. Captain Luke Donald has six wildcard picks, the most ever for Europe.

Room for one last go around for the old crew, no matter where they play these days? That would, you’d think, include Garcia. He and Donald were 4-1 as a foursomes partnership at three different Ryder Cups.

But Garcia was pictured with his wife less than 48 hours after leaving Wentworth, smiling broadly pitch-side at the Texas-Alabama college football game in Austin.

The only thing missing from the picture was two fingers up at the Tour he’d professed to want to support so badly at the start of the week.

Garcia will probably be fined, but it’s unlikely he’ll pay it. More likely he’ll play the victim as he so often does. Even those of us who have been over-tolerant of his various nonsenses over the years (guilty!) have lost patience.

We thought they were moving on a year ago…what’s changed?

And anyway, it is really time to move on from him and the old Ryder Cup guard, and face up to what comes next, whether it’s good or bad.

That time has really come to an end for Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and for Garcia. At the end of the shellacking at Whistling Straits last year they were in tears, in full knowledge this was most likely their last time.

What’s happened in the interim to have changed their and our minds on this? Well, they’ve all gone to LIV Golf. Donald was reportedly fielding phone calls from them last week. But it’s highly unlikely he’ll entertain – or be allowed to entertain – their selection.

Really, that is as it should be – even if LIV wasn’t here.

Europe has actually done okay out of the defections, arguably better than the USA.

Sure, there’s all those past European points gone. But the US has lost Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. All of whom were good for at least another three editions.

A strong core

Yes, their production line will provide quality replacements for them. But I really like the core that Europe now has – McIlroy, Rahm, Fitzpatrick, Lowry, Hovland, Hatton and Fleetwood.

Maybe Francesco Molinari can continue his comeback – you know he’ll strain every sinew to play a Ryder Cup in his homeland. Remember him in Paris?

Then you just need four other guys. Someone’s going to emerge in the next year, most likely more than one. And Europe’s record of turning one-off picks into giants in Ryder Cup action never gets old.

There were fears the Ryder Cup might have been eviscerated by golf’s civil wars. The President’s Cup, being played later this month, seems to have been hammered.

But on reflection I’m looking forward to Rome with renewed relish. The clearout that needed to happen is going to happen, and I have no doubt that Europe and Donald will find a way to be properly competitive.

Good guys, bad guys

I’m absolutely no fan of LIV Golf as regular readers know, but Shane Lowry’s declaration that his win at Wentworth was “one for the good guys” – ie those not in LIV – grated a little.

It’s a self-aggrandising comment you’re not used to hearing from Shane, who IS generally one of the good, and modest, guys.

I guess it underlines his strength of feeling. While there’s a variance of views – you’re not going to get 160 independent people in any organisation to be unanimous – I do think there’s a clear majority that resented the presence of the LIVers at Wentworth.

Graeme McDowell suggested that instead of further legal wranglings, there should be a simple vote of the DP World membership to decide if the LIVers can play.

That seems to me to be entirely fair.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Idyllic Wentworth is a battleground for golf's civil war
0
Ewen Ferguson only just edged by Oliver Wilson in Denmark for third DP World…
0
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
Rory McIlroyis the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Rory McIlroy's well-timed win is a key staging post…
0

More from The Courier

Sam Morgan pays tribute to the Queen at Blairgowrie Community Campus.
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St Giles' Cathedral. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Catherine Rowe, 81, has lived at Marine Place since 2008.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0