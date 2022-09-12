The 4 key Dunfermline Athletic matches coming up over the next 8 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 4 key Dunfermline Athletic matches coming up over the next 8 weeks

By Craig Cairns
September 12 2022, 4.23pm Updated: September 12 2022, 4.24pm
James McPake's side are currently unbeaten in League 1. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake's side are currently unbeaten in League 1. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic sit two points clear and unbeaten at the top of League 1 after six matches played.

There is still a long way to go between now and the end of the season, but it has been a promising start in what could still be a very difficult division.

The most recent win over Queen of the South was one of their most impressive so far.

With last weekend’s match away to Clyde postponed, Dunfermline now focus their attention on an old rival this weekend.

Courier Sport looks at that and three other Pars matches between now and fireworks night that stand out.

Falkirk (H) League 1, September 12

As Falkirk are now into their fourth season in League 1, following their relegation in 2019, the clubs have not faced each other in a league match since April of that year.

Falkirk ran out 1-0 winners on that day but Dunfermline won a League Cup group-stage match between the sides 2-0 the following year.

Alongside Kelty Hearts, this was the fixture that everyone was looking for when they dropped in June.

The Kelty game was for its historical significance, this one is due to the intense rivalry – though it has sometimes gone beyond the pale.

Now managed by John McGlynn, the Bairns are expected to challenge for the title this season.

John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.

It has not gone fully to plan so far, with three recent consecutive wins were sandwiched between two defeats and a draw.

Celtic B (H) SPFL Trust Trophy, September 24

This tournament isn’t the priority this season but manager James McPake, as is his nature, has said he is in this competition to win it.

He is also looking forward to facing his friend Darren O’Dea in the opposition dugout.

McPake knows the Lowland League side are not to be underestimated and are currently on a run of six undefeated, scoring 14 without reply in their last three.

Rangers B showed how difficult an opponent the elite youngsters in the country can be with a 4-0 rout of Dumbarton in the previous round.

McPake also said this match could have extra importance for giving some players returning from injury some game time – for example, Craig Wighton.

Craig Wighton is working his way back from injury. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Others a rest from league duty given the small squad size.

FC Edinburgh (H) League 1, October 15

Not many would have picked this one out, even a few weeks ago, but the fact is right now FC Edinburgh are the closest challengers to the Pars.

They are on 12 points, two off the top and one ahead of Montrose and Airdrie who they leapfrogged last weekend with an astounding 6-0 victory.

Alan Maybury’s newly promoted side were overturned easily by Dunfermline at Meadowbank Stadium at the start of August – when Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie scored on his debut.

FE Edinburgh manager Alan Maybury (left) and Par assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.

But the capital side have since won four from five.

With Queen of the South, Montrose and Kelty up next for Edinburgh, they could yet be within touching distance, at the least, come this match in mid-October.

Falkirk (A) League 1, November 5

Remember, remember what I said earlier – these meetings were the first both sets of fans, and some neutrals, were looking for when the fixtures were announced.

Just what form both sides will be in by this point will be anyone’s guess, but no matter what it will again be highly anticipated.

For the Pars faithful it will be the first opportunity to visit the Falkirk Stadium since a 4-2 win back in December 2018.

Dunfermline will visit the Falkirk Stadium in November.

Though a while away yet the thought of the Pars taking a strong, vocal support to Grangemouth while top – or challenging at the top – of the league is a tantalising one.

