The 4 key Dunfermline Athletic matches coming up over the next 8 weeks

Dunfermline Athletic sit two points clear and unbeaten at the top of League 1 after six matches played.

There is still a long way to go between now and the end of the season, but it has been a promising start in what could still be a very difficult division.

The most recent win over Queen of the South was one of their most impressive so far.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 victory over Queen of the South. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/cZBcrg5yhp — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 3, 2022

With last weekend’s match away to Clyde postponed, Dunfermline now focus their attention on an old rival this weekend.

Courier Sport looks at that and three other Pars matches between now and fireworks night that stand out.

Falkirk (H) League 1, September 12

As Falkirk are now into their fourth season in League 1, following their relegation in 2019, the clubs have not faced each other in a league match since April of that year.

Falkirk ran out 1-0 winners on that day but Dunfermline won a League Cup group-stage match between the sides 2-0 the following year.

Alongside Kelty Hearts, this was the fixture that everyone was looking for when they dropped in June.

The Kelty game was for its historical significance, this one is due to the intense rivalry – though it has sometimes gone beyond the pale.

Now managed by John McGlynn, the Bairns are expected to challenge for the title this season.

It has not gone fully to plan so far, with three recent consecutive wins were sandwiched between two defeats and a draw.

Celtic B (H) SPFL Trust Trophy, September 24

This tournament isn’t the priority this season but manager James McPake, as is his nature, has said he is in this competition to win it.

He is also looking forward to facing his friend Darren O’Dea in the opposition dugout.

McPake knows the Lowland League side are not to be underestimated and are currently on a run of six undefeated, scoring 14 without reply in their last three.

Rangers B showed how difficult an opponent the elite youngsters in the country can be with a 4-0 rout of Dumbarton in the previous round.

McPake also said this match could have extra importance for giving some players returning from injury some game time – for example, Craig Wighton.

Others a rest from league duty given the small squad size.

FC Edinburgh (H) League 1, October 15

Not many would have picked this one out, even a few weeks ago, but the fact is right now FC Edinburgh are the closest challengers to the Pars.

They are on 12 points, two off the top and one ahead of Montrose and Airdrie who they leapfrogged last weekend with an astounding 6-0 victory.

Alan Maybury’s newly promoted side were overturned easily by Dunfermline at Meadowbank Stadium at the start of August – when Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie scored on his debut.

But the capital side have since won four from five.

With Queen of the South, Montrose and Kelty up next for Edinburgh, they could yet be within touching distance, at the least, come this match in mid-October.

Falkirk (A) League 1, November 5

Remember, remember what I said earlier – these meetings were the first both sets of fans, and some neutrals, were looking for when the fixtures were announced.

Just what form both sides will be in by this point will be anyone’s guess, but no matter what it will again be highly anticipated.

For the Pars faithful it will be the first opportunity to visit the Falkirk Stadium since a 4-2 win back in December 2018.

Though a while away yet the thought of the Pars taking a strong, vocal support to Grangemouth while top – or challenging at the top – of the league is a tantalising one.