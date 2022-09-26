Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St Andrews this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St Andrews this week

By Steve Scott
September 26 2022, 12.46pm Updated: September 27 2022, 2.11pm
Danny Willett is defending his title at the Dunhill Links.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner this week will carry off £734,000 – roughly the same amount that Scotland’s Paul Lawrie won for the first edition.

As prize money has gone off the scale in golf, the Dunhill has stayed consistent throughout its 21-year history.

Last year’s champion Danny Willett won $816,000 – the tournament organisers pay out in US dollars. But for a few fluctuations down the years, this has been the first prize since the start.

Links Championship replaced the Dunhill Cup in 2001

Paul Lawrie, who won the inaugural Dunhill Links in 2001.
Paul Lawrie won the inaugural Dunhill Links in 2001.

The event was previously the annual Dunhill Cup international team event played on the Old Course at St Andrews. It was changed to a three-venue celebration of links golf in 2001. It expanded to use Carnoustie and Kingbarns Links with a pro-am format.

In those years the Dunhill was the most lucrative event on the European Tour. Initially it paid out more money than some of the major championships.

Lawrie won that year with a dramatic final hole birdie from the Valley of Sin on the 18th at the Old Course. His winner’s cheque of £734,000 was double the amount he won for his Open title at Carnoustie just two years previously.

In all the prize fund at the Dunhill in 2022 amounts of $4.8 million (£4,470,432). Second place earns $523,000 (£487,090) and third place $302,400 (£281,400).

The Dunhill’s team event runs concurrently with the main tournament. Professionals are paired with amateurs, with some celebrities from film, music and sport, and prominent business people. The professional on the winning team earns a further $50,000 (£46,627).

Dunhill prize money can be career-changing

Prize money at the Dunhill has changed careers. Rory McIlroy, who is returning to play this week, famously finished third as a rookie pro in 2007 to win his tour playing rights for the first time.

There have been three Scottish winners of the Dunhill – Lawrie in the inaugural event, Stephen Gallacher in 2004 and Colin Montgomerie in 2005. The Dundee-based French professional Victor Perez won the title in 2019.

Other winners include Padraig Harrington (2002 and 2006), Lee Westwood (2003) and Tyrrell Hatton (2016 and 17).

Entry is free to spectators for the first three days with all three venues in play. There is an entry charge for the final round on Sunday, played on the Old Course.

The man behind the event

Johann Rupert playing with Lee Westwood at the Dunhill Links.
Johann Rupert playing with Lee Westwood at the Dunhill Links.

The tournament was and remains the brainchild of Johann Rupert, the billionaire South African businessman who is chair of Richemont, a Swiss-based luxury goods company which owns the Alfred Dunhill brand.

Mr Rupert is a long-time member of the R&A who was awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of St Andrews in 2010.

A massive golf enthusiast, he funds the Sunshine Tour in his native South Africa and is an honorary vice-president of the DP World Tour.

Mr Rupert is also a keen supporter of individual South African and Scottish players. He has made significant financial contributions to amateur golf in Scotland. Mr Rupert plays in the Dunhill Links every year.

