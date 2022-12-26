TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The 2022 T2G Bungs, featuring Cam Smith, the 150th Open, and Tiger Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The 2022 T2G Bungs, featuring Cam Smith, the 150th Open, and Tiger Woods

By Steve Scott
December 26 2022, 3.26pm Updated: December 26 2022, 3.27pm
The 150th Open was the unquestioned centrepiece of the 2022 season.
The 150th Open was the unquestioned centrepiece of the 2022 season.

With more of a legacy than LIV can probably ever aspire to, T2G’s Annual Bungs are in their 16th year.

A couple more editions, I figure, and I can start using the slugline ‘a tradition like no other’. I’m sure the Masters were using that one long before they got 20 years in.

But for a few deletions down the way, the Bung categories have remained the same for every year since 2006. 2022 was a fraught year of intrigue and infighting like we’ve never seen in golf, but I believe these Bungs stick to traditional values, without fear or favour.

Our player of the year, announced last week, is a LIVer, for example. But the best golf in 2022 was to be found in the so-called ‘established’ game.

Tournament of the Year

Rory McIlroy’s memorable walk up 18 on Sunday at The 150th Open.

On a personal level, I really enjoyed a couple of junior events – the Boys and Girls Championships at Carnoustie, and the Jacques Leglise and Espirito Santo Trophy matches at Blairgowrie. Two favourite places, with some incredible young talent on show.

The AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield and the Senior Open at Gleneagles were delight, largely shorn of the fractious nonsense going on in the game. But there’s no use resisting.

The 150th Open was maybe the best I’ve ever witnessed in 33 years attending and working at the championship.

Jack’s return, Tiger’s farewell, gorgeous weather, the Old Course firm and bouncy, massive crowds, all the attendant drama and an incredible finish. A rare example of something entirely matching, on and off the course, an almost unsustainable hype.

Round of the Year

I’m parochially inclined to Robert MacIntyre’s 64 in the final round of the Italian Open. I’ve never seen anyone have so many kick-in birdies chasing a title.

But really, Cam Smith’s final round in The Open at St Andrews is unapproachable. The back nine of 30 particularly, and especially given what had happened the day before, as we’ll detail below.

Shot of the Year

Any easy choice. Matt Fitzpatrick on the 72nd hole, in the face of one of The Country Club’s brutally restored bunkers, invoking the memory of Sandy Lyle by hitting a peach from 161 yards to safe two-putt range.

Will Zalatoris still had to miss, but you felt the US Open was won right there.

Non-event of the Year

LIV was definitely not a non-event in itself during the year. It was unquestionably a catalyst for change. It drew more column inches and airtime than just about anything. The infighting and spite that resulted dominated golf for all of 2022.

But what was a non-event was the actual golf on LIV. You struggle to think of one memorable moment of play that occurred, or exciting finale that ensued. The very thing that should count most was drowned out by the noise.

For example, take Bryson DeChambeau. He’s dominated the Bungs and the publicity around the game for two years. But since he went to LIV, he’s simply vanished.

Reassurance of the Year

18 months ago, Ewen Ferguson was the one we thought had missed. Most believed he had the talent, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen, and it seemed the Glaswegian was going to be one of those unlucky ones.

Thankfully, our eye for a winner appears intact. After some years on the Challenge Tour, Ewen finally graduated to the DP World Tour and won twice. It would have been three times but for some outrageous holing out by Oliver Wilson in Denmark. Always a confidence player, he’s flush with it now.

Trophy of the Year

Tradition has it this Bung goes to the worst or weirdest trophy of the year, and we had our winner by July this year.

The new trophy for the winner of the lucrative JP McManus’ ProAm, is a frankly scary thing in the what-were-they-thinking taste-free genre, a giant golden hand pinching a silver ball. Not sure there’s a suitable place to display in any trophy room.

Stat of the Year

The OGWR in total were the stats of 2022, even without the ongoing LIV argument.

The recalibration of the rankings in August certainly made some sense, but no statistical arrangement exist without glaring anomalies. The DP World Championship, with seven of the world’s 25 competing, ranking less than the PGA Tour event the same week with the highest ranked player sitting at 30 was a simple and obvious nonsense.

Furthermore, supporters of the new system started to simply make things up to justify the change. Such as asserting non-PGA Tour players always finished last in WGCs (they didn’t) and that a low range PGA Tour participant was simply more talented than a DP World Tour or Asian Tour winner, which doesn’t remotely pass any sight or smell test.

The rankings weren’t perfect and representative before, but neither are they now. The system needs some more tweaking.

Shank of the Year

Rarely an actual shank, pedants, but the worst or most badly-timed poor shot of the year.

Mito Pereira’s final tee shot which cost him the PGA Championship at Southern Hills is a contender, for sure. The Chilean, now in LIV, may not get a chance like that again.

But I’m going to stay positive with a redemption story. Cam Smith’s baseball-style howk out of a bunker at the 13th on Saturday at the Open was at best ill-advised, and it predictably cost him a double. His two-shot lead at halfway was a four-shot deficit after 54 holes.

Of course, he brushed it off quickly and turned it around – and how – on Sunday. Even his bad shots add to the achievement of that incredible weekend.

Comeback of the Year

We could, plausibly, give this to Tiger Woods for the fifth year in a row. But five comebacks in successive years is stretching logic even for a joke.

There were a few nice minor comebacks, like Thomas Pieters or Matt Wallace and a potential one from Francesco Molinari, although that still needs a little more work.

The only other contender, really, is Greg Norman, who has at least made himself relevant again. But to be honest I don’t feel like giving even a worthless bung to that man.

To hell with it. The first round at Augusta, a one-under 71 after all that happened to him, counts entirely by itself as the comeback of the year. Five-in-a-row for Tiger it is.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented