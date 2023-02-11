Six Nations: Four key points as Scotland beat Warren Gatland’s Wales at last in record fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Four key points as Scotland beat Warren Gatland’s Wales at last in record fashion

By Steve Scott
February 11 2023, 7.35pm Updated: February 11 2023, 7.36pm
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie lifts the Doddie Weir Cup.

The completed article at Murrayfield was better than the sum of its parts. But it would be churlish to poke too many holes at a record margin win over Wales.

The Scots would have been forgiven for PTSD about games against Warren Gatland’s Wales. A Welsh friend of mine was scoffing at my (fading) doubts even with Scotland 20-7 to the good.

You were there as well in 2010, I pointed out.

Wales had much better players then, he countered, correctly. And yes, there’s no huge extra credit to be had for thrashing a team who are in such disarray.

But it still had to be done, and Scotland hadn’t won two-in-a-row to start a championship since 1996. Let’s enjoy that.

France and Ireland are Scotland’s next two opponents. They played an epic test match in Dublin which looked, to be frank, a world ahead of what was on show at Murrayfield.

But there are good reasons for optimism if Scotland are playing like they did in the final half-hour here.

Finn grabs the game by the scruff of the neck

Regular readers will know I’m a Finn Russell absolutist. After decades covering Scotland when they were often dreadfully painful to watch, even those daft moments of Finnsanity are a pleasure.

But my one issue with the stand-off was that he didn’t grab a routine game for Scotland by the scruff of the neck often enough. He seemed to save that stuff for England, until this game

This was a pretty aimless sort of game for 45 minutes, and then Russell just took off.

That offload for the first Steyn try was not a new thing. He did exactly the same thing for Racing earlier this season – ironically at the time he was considered the fourth best stand-off available to Scotland.

He will be contained at times, he will make poor decisions and his execution sometimes falters – there was another kick out of the full here.

But really, the negatives are so massively outweighed by the positives it’s not worth measuring.

George Turner’s best-ever form

George Turner scores Scotland’s first half try.

Turner did not come into the Six Nations playing his best rugby. He had a rough game for Glasgow against Bath in the last match before the squad gathered.

But last week he was a massive force against England, and he followed it up against the Welsh.

His lineout throwing has been on point – it helps having Richie Gray out there – and he’s a force about the field in carrying and in defence.

There was one careless high one on a stooping George North that cost Scotland a yellow and momentum before the break. But Turner, once discarded by Edinburgh, is unquestionably Scotland’s No 1 No 2.

Duhan’s extra worth to Scotland

Duhan van der Merwe didn’t get a sniff of the try-line this time. But contained? Not even slightly.

The official stats had him with 150 metres made – the next best was 91 – and eight tackles broken. No-one else managed more than three.

Most of those metres came in the second half as Scotland had confidence to put the ball wide. But even in more confined spaces, Duhan makes ground, goes through tackles and attracts more defenders than would otherwise be detailed for him.

Such a carry made the space for Steyn’s second score. Van der Merwe’s benefit for Scotland goes way beyond the worldie tries.

The Fagerson boys

The Fagerson brothers made 37 tackles. Matt had the best tackle count for the second week in a row with 20. But Zander’s 17 on his return were crucial when the game was an arm-wrestle.

He hadn’t played since injuring his hamstring at Zebre in the first days of December.  But Gregor Townsend’s belief that he would lock in immediately after a two month gap was correct.

Zander maybe isn’t quite the technical scrummager that WP Nel is. But he offers an all-round game that the veteran doesn’t especially in carrying, defence and clearouts.

Almost unnoticed, he’s reached 55 caps at just 27. If he looks after himself like Nel, he could still have another decade left.

