Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

By Claire Warrender
February 12 2023, 5.58am
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
The Newburgh residents are living in fear. Left to right: Kate Duncan, 74, Jim Ross, 78, Ann Masterton, 71, Allan Masterton, 77, Peter Duncan and John Smith, 71. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Elderly Newburgh residents have been living in fear since street lights outside their homes stopped working almost two months ago.

A 77-year-old man was injured as he negotiated a flight of steps in the pitch dark in January.

And others are worried about being attacked when they leave their sheltered housing.

The neighbours have been using torches to find their way around but despite several reports to Fife Council and Scottish Power no action has been taken.

John Smith, 71, said: “This is a life and limb scenario.

John Smith has called for urgent action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“If someone falls and breaks a hip, it could be the end of them.

“But we’re struggling to get anyone to understand the seriousness of the situation.”

Grazed face after falling down steps in the dark

The alley next to the 12 houses was plunged into darkness during a power cut in mid-December.

And the householders were left without lights even when power resumed for the rest of Newburgh.

Despite several phone calls and emails to Fife Council and Scottish Power, they are no further forward.

Allan Masterton, 77, fell about four weeks ago as he made his way from his car and is now wary of going out.

Allan Masterton was injured after falling when the Newburgh street lights were off
Allan Masterton was injured after falling in the dark during the Newburgh street lights fail. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

He said: “It was pitch black, total darkness, and I missed a step.

“I fell down three steps and grazed my face and tore my jacket. My arm was all black and blue.

“It was different when all the Christmas lights were up. At least you could see a bit.

“Now it’s frightening.”

Using torches to see outside homes

Neighbour Jim Ross, 78, added: “It’s been suggested we use torches, which most of us do.

“There’s one woman who lives near us who uses two sticks.

“What’s she meant to do? Carry a torch in her mouth?”

The alleyway next to the sheltered housing in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A picture taken by John Smith shows the scene residents face after dark.

And Jan Douglas added: “My husband is in an electric wheelchair and I have to wear a headlamp while steering him round the bend.

“It’s really frightening in the dark. We could be attacked or anything.”

And it’s not just the neighbours who are affected by the Newburgh street light fail.

The path between the High Street and the upper reaches of Newburgh is well-used by locals.

John says he has contacted Fife Council at least five time in the past eight weeks.

And he understands there is a meeting between the council and Scottish Power on Monday.

“This is a dangerous situation and it needs dealt with as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Cause of Newburgh street light fault is being investigated

Fife Council said the fault had been reported and would be fixed as soon as possible.

Neil Watson, lead consultant for roads and lighting, said: “We’re aware of a fault in the area and reported it in January to Scottish Power, who supply the lights and are investigating the cause.

“We’ll continue to liaise with them to make sure it’s fixed as soon as possible.”

Scottish Power has been asked to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead
A pupil being filmed while another films on a mobile phone. Image: Shutterstock
Bullying in schools has been an issue 'forever', say Fife and Tayside teachers -…
2
Libby Penman. Image: Declan
Fife wildlife filmmaker Libby Penman hopes filmmaking can help save the world's endangered animals
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
5

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'
Eurasian Lynx (Lynx lynx); Shutterstock ID 456905368; c4c6e14a-f7e9-4864-b802-ce8c2a0ee3a8
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ms Gougeon addressed NFUS conference Picture shows; Cab Sec for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon. Glasgow. Supplied by NFUS Date; 10/02/2023
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
Building exterior of the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Kim Cessford - 08.02.13 - pictured is the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie - words from Andy
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win.
Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win…
Super sub: Ian Murray brought on Isma Goncalves who scored on his debut. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on 'dream' Raith Rovers debut for Isma Goncalves who has 'paid back…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented