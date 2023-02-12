Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly Newburgh residents have been living in fear since street lights outside their homes stopped working almost two months ago.

A 77-year-old man was injured as he negotiated a flight of steps in the pitch dark in January.

And others are worried about being attacked when they leave their sheltered housing.

The neighbours have been using torches to find their way around but despite several reports to Fife Council and Scottish Power no action has been taken.

John Smith, 71, said: “This is a life and limb scenario.

“If someone falls and breaks a hip, it could be the end of them.

“But we’re struggling to get anyone to understand the seriousness of the situation.”

Grazed face after falling down steps in the dark

The alley next to the 12 houses was plunged into darkness during a power cut in mid-December.

And the householders were left without lights even when power resumed for the rest of Newburgh.

Despite several phone calls and emails to Fife Council and Scottish Power, they are no further forward.

Allan Masterton, 77, fell about four weeks ago as he made his way from his car and is now wary of going out.

He said: “It was pitch black, total darkness, and I missed a step.

“I fell down three steps and grazed my face and tore my jacket. My arm was all black and blue.

“It was different when all the Christmas lights were up. At least you could see a bit.

“Now it’s frightening.”

Using torches to see outside homes

Neighbour Jim Ross, 78, added: “It’s been suggested we use torches, which most of us do.

“There’s one woman who lives near us who uses two sticks.

“What’s she meant to do? Carry a torch in her mouth?”

And Jan Douglas added: “My husband is in an electric wheelchair and I have to wear a headlamp while steering him round the bend.

“It’s really frightening in the dark. We could be attacked or anything.”

And it’s not just the neighbours who are affected by the Newburgh street light fail.

The path between the High Street and the upper reaches of Newburgh is well-used by locals.

John says he has contacted Fife Council at least five time in the past eight weeks.

And he understands there is a meeting between the council and Scottish Power on Monday.

“This is a dangerous situation and it needs dealt with as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Cause of Newburgh street light fault is being investigated

Fife Council said the fault had been reported and would be fixed as soon as possible.

Neil Watson, lead consultant for roads and lighting, said: “We’re aware of a fault in the area and reported it in January to Scottish Power, who supply the lights and are investigating the cause.

“We’ll continue to liaise with them to make sure it’s fixed as soon as possible.”

Scottish Power has been asked to comment.