We’ve done nothing yet’ – Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

We’ve done nothing yet’ – Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building

By Steve Scott
February 13 2023, 10.00pm
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.

The only time to judge Scotland is once the Guinness Six Nations is complete – and certainly not before they’ve played the top two nations in the world.

Vice-captain Grant Gilchrist says the team have belief and confidence after two opening wins for the first time since Five Nations went Six. But that’s as far as it goes right now.

“We don’t want to get carried away,” he said. “We’ve not been in this position before, but we’ve been in similar positions where we’ve had big results.

“I’d say judge us at the end of the tournament. That’s how we’ve got to look at it. We’ve had big days against England, another big day on Saturday against Wales, but we shouldn’t be judged until the end of the Six Nations.

“This team’s mindset now is that we’re not going to be getting carried away after two wins. It’s about where we end up at the end of the Championship.”

Certainly the team will have to continue the upward curve if they are to follow up their 2021 win and beat France in Paris for the second successive time. The Scots last did that 1969.

“Playing in Paris is always special, always a battle, and one that we’ll be relishing,” said Gilchrist.

“We’ll have to be better than we were on Saturday. Our set plays didn’t really get into multi-phase like we would have wanted in the first half.

“We did show a lot more belief and composure than we’ve had previously when Wales started coming back into it. It was getting a bit scrappy, but we managed to tidy up.

‘We’ve got to keep getting better’

“The breakdown was the biggest thing in the first half – they were getting those jackal turnovers. Going forward we can’t give those turnovers, otherwise we won’t get into our shape.

“We settled in the second half. I think now we’ve set a standard and we’ve just got to keep getting better week in, week out.”

But the test against Wales has flushed the team with confidence, he added.

“We know we can be better than we were on Saturday, and we know we’ll need to be in the games to come.

“But what an exciting place to be in, where you feel like you can improve, you can get better, but to be in that position having won two games is massive.

“I quite liked the pressure on us. Don’t shy away from it. We knew we had to deliver. We’re going to have to get used to that if we’re going to be a great team.

“Saturday was a good starting point for that, but this will be France week.

“We’ve done nothing yet. You’ve got to start from scratch again, build a week and then build a performance that wins on the Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
red roses and ribbons in the shape of a heart
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Be my platonic Valentine - because we all need a bit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented