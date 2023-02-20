TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that – PGA Tour’s big impact events throw a stark contrast to LIV’s 2023 launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that – PGA Tour's big impact events throw a stark contrast to LIV's 2023 launch

By Steve Scott
February 20 2023, 1.51pm Updated: February 20 2023, 3.27pm
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.

‘Full Swing’, Netflix’s behind-the-scenes series on the PGA Tour, is already filming it’s second season, I’m told.

Meanwhile, the second series of another golf drama begins this week in Mexico. And, undeniably, it’s already not going too well.

I’ve not sat through the entire first season of golf’s version of the successful F1 docu-drama ‘Drive to Survive’, yet. I didn’t see much in the first two episodes to have me craving for the rest, to be honest.

But there seems to be an endless stream of these things planned. There’s one being filmed right now for rugby’s Six Nations.

Hidden microphones even picked up sweary questions from Scottish journalists to Gregor Townsend (friendly ones, I should add) in the mixed zone at Twickenham the other week. Hopefully, they’ll get edited out.

You have to think that the deluge of these docu-dramas is going to wear thin, and have diminishing returns. And that’s roughly where we are with the (again renamed) LIV Golf League, which starts its second season this week at Mayakoba.

‘Enhanced events’ hit the mark

First of all, LIV has to follow two first-class, compelling events on the PGA Tour in the last fortnight. In fact the first three of the PGAT’s ‘enhanced’ events have all been uniformly excellent, especially if you’re among the already golf-converted.

The packed (largely young) crowds and febrile atmosphere at the WMO Open in Phoenix is clearly what LIV has to be aiming for if it’s to be a long-term success. But there’s no sign of anything approaching that scale of engagement in anything they’ve done so far.

Then at the weekend in LA, Tiger Woods returned to action (and remarkably successfully, in a playing sense at least).

The Genesis Invitational immediately leapt up the sports rankings on and media of all kinds across the board.

No doubt this was all carefully planned to establish a clear contrast between the serious business of Riviera with the game’s greatest star attraction (still) and the fake competition and silly names of this week.

Even the appalling, crass judgement of Tiger’s tampon ‘joke’ with Justin Thomas (what was he thinking?!?!) couldn’t detract from that impression.

Look, it shouted, we don’t need Mickelson, or Koepka, or Cam Smith. Even Tiger just six times a year makes you lot look rather pathetic.

LIV languishing in the courts as well

But it was off the course that maybe the most significant issue for LIV occurred. A federal judge denied the plea of the Saudi sovereign investment fund and it’s chief Yasir al-Rumayyan to be excused from disclosure in LIV’s civil case against the PGA Tour.

The first effect of this is that the January 2024 date for trial is now going to be some months beyond that – as Judge Beth Labson Freeman, the sitting justice, predicted at the outset.

The more telling one is that this decision – which is being appealed, to Judge Freeman – will surely shine a light on the PIF’s operations within sport and al-Rumayyan’s central and leading part in the LIV operation. The Saudis will not want their dirty washing aired in public.

There was already a curious recent move that saw another prominent Saudi with the ear of Crown Price Mohammed Bin Salman, Majed al-Sorour, step back from leading positions within Golf Saudi and LIV.

But al-Sorour remains on the board of another major PIF investment, Newcastle United.

Perhaps the PIF’s energies are going to be directed in future at more ‘accommodating’ sports.

Still no sign of any revenues for LIV

Meanwhile, the launch of the new LIV team names – largely through social media – has been greeted with widespread mirth and scorn.

One can appreciate the enthusiasm shown by some LIV players for their various Aces, Smashes and Niblicks. But I detect zero from the public.

As the initial disclosures in the civil case showed, LIV generated zero revenues in 2022. There has been no clamour for outside investment into the various teams. That was supposed to be a primary money generator.

Greg Norman last week claimed that enough revenue to self-support the entire operation would be generated from the sales of team gear. Right, of course it will.

Last year the novelty of this barnstorming new tour and the intrigue of ‘defections’ kept them prominently in the media eyeline.

Thomas Pieters and Mito Pereira are the headline new additions to LIV’s arsenal. They’re going to have to do a lot better in 2023 than simply rounding up golf’s most prominent Belgians and Chileans.

And the bottom line remains – a tiny audience, if any, is interested in LIV’s actual golf product. Compare and contrast with the live and TV audiences for Phoenix and LA this last two weeks.

Start of the endgame?

It seems to me that even the potential backdoor of access for players to DP World Tour events – no sign of the arbitration decision on that yet – won’t prevent LIV from becoming an irrelevance.

It’s not hard now to see the Saudis walking back their involvement, accepting the enormous financial losses. They’ve done that many times already in various elements of their ambitious Project 2030.

Most of the players paid got their money upfront, so they won’t go short. They may even work their way back into the ‘established’ tours in time.

We’ve seen it many times down the years, and even with Tiger Woods himself only last week. Golf tends to forgive pretty quickly.

