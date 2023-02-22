Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step and fashion preferences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step and fashion preferences

By Steve Scott
February 22 2023, 10.00pm
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.

There was something really good that came out of Scotland’s low point of 2022 – Finn Russell and Sione Tuipoulotu bonded into a creative partnership.

The midfield duo were part of the ‘Italy Six’ reprimanded for going out for drinks after the Italy game during last year’s Guinness Six Nations. That experience, and discovering a shared love of “edgy” fashion, really brought the two together off the field.

Tuipulotu has got credit for being the man to give Russell more space to be creative in the championship so far. But it wasn’t an immediate bond, said the Glasgow centre.

‘You do need to learn how to play with him’

“Finn’s a player you do need to learn how to play with, for me anyway,” he said, ahead of the third game against France in Paris on Sunday.

“When I play at Glasgow there is a bit more of an even share of creativity, from the 10 to the 12 to the 13 to the full-back.

“(With) Scotland we’ve got this guy who is a bit of a magician and we’ve got to learn how to play with him and play to his strengths.

“I think it took me or five or six games to get used to Finn, but to be honest I think where we made the biggest strides was in our relationship off the field.

“We started to trust each other off the field through our many (shared) experiences, as you all probably know!

“I don’t know if we bonded on the naughty step, it was more just after games you spend a bit of time off the field.”

It’s certainly clicked since Russell returned to the 10 shirt against New Zealand in November.

“I think getting closer to Finn off the field proved to be good for my progress in rugby,” he continued. “I just became more comfortable talking to him and sharing my opinions on the game.

“We’re now in a place where we know where we want each other to be and I suppose that’s what you want for your 10 and 12.”

‘He’s become quite edgy’

The two – somewhat surprisingly – also share an interest in fashion.

“I’m quite into my shoes and clothes and Finn, weirdly enough, is really into that type of stuff,” added Sione. “The type of stuff he wears is pretty out there – maybe since he’s moved to Paris he’s become quite edgy. He wants to express his style like that.”

For all that, Tuipultu has discovered that Russell’s image as a rugby player isn’t quite what it’s often painted as.

“He portrays that he doesn’t think about rugby away from the game but, no, he’s ‘in the books’, as we call it,” he added.

“He puts a lot of time into studying the game, so we bond over that kind of stuff as well.”

Sione’s other partnership is with Huw Jones for club and country, and they’ve been good for each other, he reckons.

“Shuggy had this patch where it was like every time I was on social media and Scotland were playing, it was ‘Huw Jones scores a try from 60 metres’.

“When he came back to Glasgow I could see he was still a really good player. So it was kind of confusing as to why he wasn’t playing for Scotland.

“Playing with him week in week out I appreciate his talents. It’s not just all on me to try to get us over the gainline or break the line. I’ve got another guy to the left or right of me who I can put into space and vice-versa. I think that’s why we work really well.”

Mosese not lost to Scotland quite yet

Sione’s Greenock-born grandma Jacqeline is his qualifying link for Scotland. He’s hoping she can come to see him play in the dark blue soon.

His younger brother Mosese (20) was quoted as saying he wanted to play for the Wallabies. But Sione isn’t convinced.

“I don’t know if they mixed up a couple of quotes or whatever,” he said. “I speak to my brother quite often. His only motivation right now is his six months left with the Waratahs.

“He dances to the beat of his own drum, wants to do his thing. So that might be staying in Australia or might be coming over here. He holds his cards close to his chest.

“I don’t think he’s lost to Scotland yet. Only if he does come, send him to Edinburgh because I I don’t want him to steal my position!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented