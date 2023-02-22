St Johnstone injury boost – Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone could be in for an unexpected injury boost, with Ryan McGowan on track for a comeback ahead of schedule.

The Australian international hasn’t played since mid-January as a result of a torn groin that forced him off the pitch in the McDiarmid Park loss to Livingston.

Manager Callum Davidson expected McGowan’s lay-off to stretch into a period of months.

But the former Hearts man is pain-free and may soon be able to accelerate his return to Davidson’s squad.

“Ryan’s looking good at the moment,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s got no pain and he keeps telling me he’ll be fit for Saturday!

“But we’ll be careful.

“We’ve got to keep assessing him as he goes along.

“If we get clarity we’ll push him on really quickly.

“It was a strange injury and some players can heal faster than others.”

McGowan was one of the stars of the Saints team in the first half of the season, excelling at the right side of Davidson’s back three and in central midfield.