Kane Ritchie-Hosler explains Michael Tidser changes as Dunfermline Athletic winger sets himself fans goal

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is convinced Michael Tidser’s style can excite the Dunfermline fans.

The Pars head for their bottom-of-the-table clash with Airdrie with the benefit of a full week’s work with their new head coach.

Tidser was appointed last Friday and steered the Fifers to a 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir just over 24 hours later.

There were signs of the former Kelty Hearts manager’s philosophy in that Scottish Cup success.

But Ritchie-Hosler believes things can only get better under Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald.

“Obviously he’s had a positive impact at the start,” said the winger. “He’s trying to get us playing a bit more football.

“The manager and Geordie [McDonald] have just brought in a different style of play.

“I think you’ve seen that from the last game, that we obviously want to play football and build out from the back. And that’s the way we’re going to try and play all the time.

“Hopefully it just breeds a bit of confidence. Maybe we can keep the ball a bit better and entertain the fans a bit more.

Build

“If we can just get a few wins on the bounce, it lifts the whole club, and hopefully that can happen.

“If you see that [the changes] after one game, then hopefully it should build after a couple of weeks, a couple of months even as well. We should get better over time.

“This week he’s just tried to implement that style of play, and we’re all in on it.”

Ritchie-Hosler made a huge impact at Dunfermline when he initially arrived on loan from Rangers in 2022.

After an injury-curtailed campaign last season, the 22-year-old admits he has struggled at times for confidence this term.

However, he is hopeful the fresh approach of a new manager can help get him back to his best.

“I’ve just tried to take the ideas on board and be a bit more positive in my play,” he said as Dunfermline head for Airdrie in ninth in the Championship but with a 13-point advantage over their hosts.

“I feel I could have been maybe a bit more positive. But, in the past few games, I’ve played quite well and showed a bit more positivity.

“I think that’s what the fans want. I want to try and lift the fans up, and that’s through my dribbling and getting crosses in and stuff.

“The manager has just given me a licence to go and express myself. I’ve kind of had that, but it’s something I’ve needed to work on myself, and he’s given me that as well.”