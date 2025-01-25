Kane Ritchie-Hosler explains Michael Tidser changes as Dunfermline Athletic winger sets himself fans goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler explains Michael Tidser changes as Dunfermline Athletic winger sets himself fans goal

Tidser has been preparing the Pars for his first match in charge in the Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler heads the ball.
Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler is hoping to excite the Dunfermline fans. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is convinced Michael Tidser’s style can excite the Dunfermline fans.

The Pars head for their bottom-of-the-table clash with Airdrie with the benefit of a full week’s work with their new head coach.

Tidser was appointed last Friday and steered the Fifers to a 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir just over 24 hours later.

There were signs of the former Kelty Hearts manager’s philosophy in that Scottish Cup success.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Stenhousemuir.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler turned in an impressive performance against Stenhousemuir. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But Ritchie-Hosler believes things can only get better under Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald.

“Obviously he’s had a positive impact at the start,” said the winger. “He’s trying to get us playing a bit more football.

“The manager and Geordie [McDonald] have just brought in a different style of play.

“I think you’ve seen that from the last game, that we obviously want to play football and build out from the back. And that’s the way we’re going to try and play all the time.

“Hopefully it just breeds a bit of confidence. Maybe we can keep the ball a bit better and entertain the fans a bit more.

Build

“If we can just get a few wins on the bounce, it lifts the whole club, and hopefully that can happen.

“If you see that [the changes] after one game, then hopefully it should build after a couple of weeks, a couple of months even as well. We should get better over time.

“This week he’s just tried to implement that style of play, and we’re all in on it.”

Ritchie-Hosler made a huge impact at Dunfermline when he initially arrived on loan from Rangers in 2022.

After an injury-curtailed campaign last season, the 22-year-old admits he has struggled at times for confidence this term.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler pictured clapping in front of the Pars fans.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been a fans’ favourite at Dunfermline since his arrival. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, he is hopeful the fresh approach of a new manager can help get him back to his best.

“I’ve just tried to take the ideas on board and be a bit more positive in my play,” he said as Dunfermline head for Airdrie in ninth in the Championship but with a 13-point advantage over their hosts.

“I feel I could have been maybe a bit more positive. But, in the past few games, I’ve played quite well and showed a bit more positivity.

“I think that’s what the fans want. I want to try and lift the fans up, and that’s through my dribbling and getting crosses in and stuff.

“The manager has just given me a licence to go and express myself. I’ve kind of had that, but it’s something I’ve needed to work on myself, and he’s given me that as well.”

Conversation