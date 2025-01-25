Raith Rovers concerns over Jack Hamilton injury as Barry Robson relishes Stark’s Park debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers concerns over Jack Hamilton injury as Barry Robson relishes Stark’s Park debut

The Kirkcaldy club are consulting a specialist over Hamilton's ankle issue.

By Iain Collin
Jack Hamilton celebrates scoring with Raith Rovers as Dylan Easton jumps on his back.
Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton (front) is currently sidelined through injury. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are consulting a specialist over concerns about the fitness of striker Jack Hamilton.

The move comes as the Stark’s Park outfit have re-signed former marksman Jamie Gullan to aid their selection crisis in attack.

With Callum Smith out until next season following knee surgery and Lewis Vaughan still returning from a hamstring operation, Hamilton was close to a comeback from an ankle issue picked up in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline on December 14.

However, the 24-year-old was injured again in training last week and is not expected back in action any time soon.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton lies on the pitch getting medical treatment.
Jack Hamilton receives treatment on his injured ankle against Dunfermline. Image: by Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“When you see the injuries, we’re decimated at the top end of the pitch,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“We’ve got three really important players not playing at the minute and they’re going to take a while.

“It’s difficult for any team to try and cope, but we’re going to have to try.

“With Jack, we’re going to have to wait on a specialist. We’re not totally sure what’s going on.

“But it’s very, very frustrating.”

Falkirk rematch

The arrival of Gullan, initially for the rest of the campaign, will ease Robson’s striking issues, along with the loan signing of Aiden Marsh from Barnsley last week.

With Middlesbrough defender George Gitau joining on loan on Thursday and Kieran Freeman and Sam Stanton heading out on temporary moves, it has been a busy few days for Raith.

There is also excitement – and the prospect of a welcome cash windfall – from the Scottish Cup draw against Celtic.

However, for the meantime, the focus is on the rematch with Championship leaders Falkirk following last weekend’s extra-time victory that propelled Rovers into the last-16 of the cup.

Robson knows his players will have to rise to the occasion once again if they are to rack up back-to-back wins against the Bairns.

Ross Matthews clenches his fists and roars in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Falkirk.
Barry Robson is hoping for a repeat of the Scottish Cup win against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Every game is totally different,” said Robson ahead of his first game in charge at Stark’s Park. “Falkirk might change, we might change. There could be a lot of different factors to it.

“Obviously, they’re a very good side. They’re 19 points ahead of us in the league. You can see how good a side they are.

“Bur it’s a game where we’re at home and we want to try and win. We need the fans behind us, that’s going to be important for us.

“It’s a difficult game for us. But one that we want to play well in and we want to do well in. We want to give the fans something to shout about.”

Conversation