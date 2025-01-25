Raith Rovers concerns over Jack Hamilton injury as Barry Robson relishes Stark’s Park debut

Raith Rovers are consulting a specialist over concerns about the fitness of striker Jack Hamilton.

The move comes as the Stark’s Park outfit have re-signed former marksman Jamie Gullan to aid their selection crisis in attack.

With Callum Smith out until next season following knee surgery and Lewis Vaughan still returning from a hamstring operation, Hamilton was close to a comeback from an ankle issue picked up in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline on December 14.

However, the 24-year-old was injured again in training last week and is not expected back in action any time soon.

“When you see the injuries, we’re decimated at the top end of the pitch,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“We’ve got three really important players not playing at the minute and they’re going to take a while.

“It’s difficult for any team to try and cope, but we’re going to have to try.

“With Jack, we’re going to have to wait on a specialist. We’re not totally sure what’s going on.

“But it’s very, very frustrating.”

Falkirk rematch

The arrival of Gullan, initially for the rest of the campaign, will ease Robson’s striking issues, along with the loan signing of Aiden Marsh from Barnsley last week.

With Middlesbrough defender George Gitau joining on loan on Thursday and Kieran Freeman and Sam Stanton heading out on temporary moves, it has been a busy few days for Raith.

There is also excitement – and the prospect of a welcome cash windfall – from the Scottish Cup draw against Celtic.

However, for the meantime, the focus is on the rematch with Championship leaders Falkirk following last weekend’s extra-time victory that propelled Rovers into the last-16 of the cup.

Robson knows his players will have to rise to the occasion once again if they are to rack up back-to-back wins against the Bairns.

“Every game is totally different,” said Robson ahead of his first game in charge at Stark’s Park. “Falkirk might change, we might change. There could be a lot of different factors to it.

“Obviously, they’re a very good side. They’re 19 points ahead of us in the league. You can see how good a side they are.

“Bur it’s a game where we’re at home and we want to try and win. We need the fans behind us, that’s going to be important for us.

“It’s a difficult game for us. But one that we want to play well in and we want to do well in. We want to give the fans something to shout about.”