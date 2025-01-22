Andy Barrowman: What impact will Celtic Scottish Cup tie have on Raith Rovers’ finances?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Andy Barrowman: What impact will Celtic Scottish Cup tie have on Raith Rovers’ finances?

Chief executive Andy Barrowman has been speaking to Courier Sport about the cash windfall.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman has admitted that the ‘bonus’ of facing Celtic on the pitch will help Raith Rovers continue to build off it.

The Stark’s Park club have been drawn to face the holders in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

It was reward for an industrious and accomplished performance in squeezing past Falkirk after extra-time in Sunday’s fourth-round clash.

No-one will give the Championship challengers much hope of causing an upset in a tie that is likely to be shown live on television.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.

But, setting aside the prospects of progress for Barry Robson’s side, Barrowman confesses the tie is something of a financial windfall for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

With gate receipts and TV revenue, Rovers are expected to land around £300,000 from the lucrative trip to Parkhead. And Barrowman insists it will be spent wisely.

“I’m delighted,” the Raith chief executive told Courier Sport. “I’m not going to hide away from it, it’s really important for clubs like Raith Rovers.

“It allows us to continue to keep trying to build for the future.

“It’s not about signing another three or four players in January. It’s always about that end goal, in terms of sustainability.

Budget

“We want to keep building, keep developing.

“We can use some of that money for facilities. And keep improving longer-term, probably, rather than just looking at an immediate cash injection that can go to waste.”

He added: “We actually budget for going out in the fourth round. That’s just what we do.

“We factor in that we might win the first round that we play, in terms of the third round. But we budget for going out in the fourth round.

“So this round is a bonus and drawing Celtic makes it an even bigger one.”

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton (left) tussles with Celtic’s Tom Rogic during the teams’ Scottish Cup clash in 2022. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith last played Celtic in season 2021/22, when they lost 3-0 in the League Cup in the September and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup the following February.

Facing the Premiership title holders and champions elect on their own ground will be a daunting prospect for former Hoops midfielder Robson and his team.

But Barrowman insists it is not all about the money for the Stark’s Park men.

“There’s no getting away from it. Financially, it’s very good for the club,” added the CEO. “But everybody forgets it’s good for everyone.

‘The players are buzzing’

“The players are buzzing. It’s good from a football perspective.

“I’m not sure Barry [Robson] is as happy because I think he’s got a few sore experiences from his Aberdeen time in terms of heavy defeats.

“So, it’s a tough one. Any game away to a Premiership club would be a tough challenge, but it’s certainly no tougher than the one we’re going to face in a few weeks.

“But it’s an enjoyable one as players. These games are the ones you want to play in.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic assistant Kevin McDonald with head coach Michael Tidser.
Michael Tidser: Why Kevin McDonald is the perfect Dunfermline Athletic assistant
Vicko Sevelj was in the thick of the action for United in Monday night's cup clash. Image: SNS
Vicko Sevelj discusses how Dundee United must respond to Scottish Cup derby heartache
Simon Murray celebrates a derby win at Dens Park.
Simon Murray reveals Dundee derby lesson learned as he opens up on 'amazing feeling'…
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook shakes hands with Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman
5 key questions emerge following Dunfermline Athletic takeover
The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
St Johnstone's bid to sign Roman Eremenko is DEAD as Simo Valakari reveals which…
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
VIDEO: Dog's reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral
Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo - and reborn…
2
Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day
Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they're finishing them

Conversation