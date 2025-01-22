Andy Barrowman: What impact will Celtic Scottish Cup tie have on Raith Rovers’ finances?

Andy Barrowman has admitted that the ‘bonus’ of facing Celtic on the pitch will help Raith Rovers continue to build off it.

The Stark’s Park club have been drawn to face the holders in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

It was reward for an industrious and accomplished performance in squeezing past Falkirk after extra-time in Sunday’s fourth-round clash.

No-one will give the Championship challengers much hope of causing an upset in a tie that is likely to be shown live on television.

But, setting aside the prospects of progress for Barry Robson’s side, Barrowman confesses the tie is something of a financial windfall for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

With gate receipts and TV revenue, Rovers are expected to land around £300,000 from the lucrative trip to Parkhead. And Barrowman insists it will be spent wisely.

“I’m delighted,” the Raith chief executive told Courier Sport. “I’m not going to hide away from it, it’s really important for clubs like Raith Rovers.

“It allows us to continue to keep trying to build for the future.

“It’s not about signing another three or four players in January. It’s always about that end goal, in terms of sustainability.

Budget

“We want to keep building, keep developing.

“We can use some of that money for facilities. And keep improving longer-term, probably, rather than just looking at an immediate cash injection that can go to waste.”

He added: “We actually budget for going out in the fourth round. That’s just what we do.

“We factor in that we might win the first round that we play, in terms of the third round. But we budget for going out in the fourth round.

“So this round is a bonus and drawing Celtic makes it an even bigger one.”

Raith last played Celtic in season 2021/22, when they lost 3-0 in the League Cup in the September and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup the following February.

Facing the Premiership title holders and champions elect on their own ground will be a daunting prospect for former Hoops midfielder Robson and his team.

But Barrowman insists it is not all about the money for the Stark’s Park men.

“There’s no getting away from it. Financially, it’s very good for the club,” added the CEO. “But everybody forgets it’s good for everyone.

‘The players are buzzing’

“The players are buzzing. It’s good from a football perspective.

“I’m not sure Barry [Robson] is as happy because I think he’s got a few sore experiences from his Aberdeen time in terms of heavy defeats.

“So, it’s a tough one. Any game away to a Premiership club would be a tough challenge, but it’s certainly no tougher than the one we’re going to face in a few weeks.

“But it’s an enjoyable one as players. These games are the ones you want to play in.”