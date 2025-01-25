COURIER OPINION: John Swinney’s immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot rely solely on international students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney’s immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot rely solely on international students

The first minister hopes his Scottish graduate visa demand could help improve the financial situation of Scotland's universities.

John Swinney
John Swinney has put forward plans for a Scottish graduate visa. Image: DC Thomson.
By The Courier Comment

John Swinney’s demand for a tailored Scottish immigration policy, on the face of it, could go some way to helping Dundee University recover from its financial deficit.

The first minister has proposed the creation of a Scottish graduate visa, alongside new immigration powers for Holyrood, which would allow overseas students to remain in the country when their course finishes.

“It would provide another reason why an individual might choose to come to Dundee University as opposed to a university in a different jurisdiction, because they had the prospect or possibility of being able to stay here for longer if the Visa scheme was successful,” he told The Courier.

The SNP government is banking on the plan making Scotland a more attractive study-destination — boosting our sluggish economy and throwing the struggling higher education sector a lifeline.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The so-called “hostile environment” pursued by the previous UK Government sought to drive down immigration numbers, including among those coming to our universities.

Whatever the merits of such a policy, it made Scotland and the UK a less attractive place to come to study.

It also failed to account for different regional needs.

Crucial sectors, public and private, have struggled to recruit as a result. Businesses local and national have even considered re-locating, taking jobs and investment with them.

So any discussion about how Scotland’s unique immigration needs can be taken into account should be broadly welcomed.

Sir Keir Starmer should work with Holyrood on Scotland’s unique immigration needs. Image: PA

It would be unhelpful for it to be dismissed out of hand due to political pressure from parts of the country with different needs.

In any case, while this debate rumbles on, the crisis at the University of Dundee seems to require a more immediate solution.

The £30 million deficit is not solely the result of falling overseas recruitment.

While the university has still to come forward with answers about how it got into this situation, staff and politicians have raised concerns about the role unwise spending choices and potential mismanagement have played.

Dundee University is engulfed in a major financial crisis.

The future sustainability of Dundee University, crucial as it is to the city’s social and economic future, cannot be solely dependent on fee-paying international recruits.

One year of bad recruitment should not push such a vital asset to the verge of closure and questions remain about why Scots universities were seemingly over reliant on those fees.

Any recovery plan put forward by the Dundee University must address this.

