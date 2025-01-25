Angus drug mule’s sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Angus drug mule’s sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing

Kerry Anne Smith got herself into debt when she was snared transporting drugs to Lanarkshire and tried to remedy her situation with a heroin operation at her Arbroath home.

By Ross Gardiner
Forfar Sheriff Court
Smith appeared again at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus drug dealer has been given more jail time after running a heroin operation to try to pay off debts accrued when her cocaine run across Scotland was intercepted by police.

Mum-of-five Kerry Anne Smith was jailed just before Christmas after being caught shifting Class A drugs from Angus to Lanarkshire.

However, when those higher up the chain began chasing her for money to cover the lost drugs, she began running a heroin operation from her home in Sidney Street, Arbroath.

The notorious dine-and-dasher had her prison sentence extended and a four figure sum of cash has now been confiscated by a court.

Drug operations

Smith and her then-partner Christopher Melrose, who has since died of a drug overdose, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on January 2 in 2023.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard police stumbled upon drugs worth thousands of pounds when they stopped the car which was being driven erratically in Bothwell Road, Hamilton, at 3am.

Smith was released on bail from the Lanarkshire court but was caught again four months later running a heroin operation worth thousands of pounds.

At a hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court, it was outlined how police received information regarding the supply of illicit drugs shortly after.

They raided Smith’s Arbroath home on May 7, 2023, and found her inside with two other people.

Police uncovered a bag of powder weighing just over 77g containing diamorphine, caffeine and paracetamol.

Another smaller bag of the concoction weighing just over 2g was also seized.

A mobile phone recovered at the property was examined and messages were recovered implicating Smith, 35, in the supply of heroin.

Drug loss debts

In December, she was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for her illicit run to Hamilton.

She appeared back at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont to be sentenced for the Arbroath operation she admitted running while on bail.

Her solicitor Billy Rennie explained Smith found herself in debt and turned back to drug dealing to pay them off.

Mr Rennie said: “The report seems to suggest Hamilton is kind of the starting point, and she continued.

“She had drug issues but it was controlled. Two years ago, the drug issues escalated.

“The Hamilton case was a journey from home to Hamilton to transport cocaine.

“As a result of being intercepted, they were then both in debt for the loss of the drugs.

“Others were pressuring them for the money, hence this continuation of behaviour to try and remedy it.

“This brings to an end the drugs matters she’s had outstanding.

“I think it would be fair to say she wasn’t really the leader of this operation in any way but she accepts fully she went along with it.”

Mr Rennie said Smith accepted “she needed prison to calm everything down and get back to good health.”

Prison sentence extended

Sheriff Paul Ralph imposed eight months imprisonment but stated that must run consecutively to Smith’s ongoing jail term.

He said: “I accept all the pressures that were brought to bear on you but nonetheless I have to deal with this as a separate matter.

“It’s not the highest amount of drugs but given your previous convictions and given where you are now, I have to deal with you with a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ralph also granted forfeiture of the drugs seized from Smith’s Sidney Street home.

He also made a confiscation order.

The sheriff agreed Smith’s criminal benefit from her Arbroath operation was £3,117 and granted confiscation of £1,140 of available cash.

Last year, Smith hit headlines when she and partner-in-crime Shaun Dempsey were jailed for dine-and-dashes at restaurants in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Perth.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 10 out of 10 for honesty
Edinburgh High Court
Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up: Restaurant kill threats and football finger
Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry before fatal accident
Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash
Perth Prison
Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth…
Dundee taxi rank
Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw
Graham Orrock
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
Martin Jackson
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station