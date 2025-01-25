Angus drug mule’s sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing

An Angus drug dealer has been given more jail time after running a heroin operation to try to pay off debts accrued when her cocaine run across Scotland was intercepted by police.

Mum-of-five Kerry Anne Smith was jailed just before Christmas after being caught shifting Class A drugs from Angus to Lanarkshire.

However, when those higher up the chain began chasing her for money to cover the lost drugs, she began running a heroin operation from her home in Sidney Street, Arbroath.

The notorious dine-and-dasher had her prison sentence extended and a four figure sum of cash has now been confiscated by a court.

Drug operations

Smith and her then-partner Christopher Melrose, who has since died of a drug overdose, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on January 2 in 2023.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard police stumbled upon drugs worth thousands of pounds when they stopped the car which was being driven erratically in Bothwell Road, Hamilton, at 3am.

Smith was released on bail from the Lanarkshire court but was caught again four months later running a heroin operation worth thousands of pounds.

At a hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court, it was outlined how police received information regarding the supply of illicit drugs shortly after.

They raided Smith’s Arbroath home on May 7, 2023, and found her inside with two other people.

Police uncovered a bag of powder weighing just over 77g containing diamorphine, caffeine and paracetamol.

Another smaller bag of the concoction weighing just over 2g was also seized.

A mobile phone recovered at the property was examined and messages were recovered implicating Smith, 35, in the supply of heroin.

Drug loss debts

In December, she was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for her illicit run to Hamilton.

She appeared back at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont to be sentenced for the Arbroath operation she admitted running while on bail.

Her solicitor Billy Rennie explained Smith found herself in debt and turned back to drug dealing to pay them off.

Mr Rennie said: “The report seems to suggest Hamilton is kind of the starting point, and she continued.

“She had drug issues but it was controlled. Two years ago, the drug issues escalated.

“The Hamilton case was a journey from home to Hamilton to transport cocaine.

“As a result of being intercepted, they were then both in debt for the loss of the drugs.

“Others were pressuring them for the money, hence this continuation of behaviour to try and remedy it.

“This brings to an end the drugs matters she’s had outstanding.

“I think it would be fair to say she wasn’t really the leader of this operation in any way but she accepts fully she went along with it.”

Mr Rennie said Smith accepted “she needed prison to calm everything down and get back to good health.”

Prison sentence extended

Sheriff Paul Ralph imposed eight months imprisonment but stated that must run consecutively to Smith’s ongoing jail term.

He said: “I accept all the pressures that were brought to bear on you but nonetheless I have to deal with this as a separate matter.

“It’s not the highest amount of drugs but given your previous convictions and given where you are now, I have to deal with you with a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ralph also granted forfeiture of the drugs seized from Smith’s Sidney Street home.

He also made a confiscation order.

The sheriff agreed Smith’s criminal benefit from her Arbroath operation was £3,117 and granted confiscation of £1,140 of available cash.

Last year, Smith hit headlines when she and partner-in-crime Shaun Dempsey were jailed for dine-and-dashes at restaurants in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Perth.

