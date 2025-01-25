Lyall Cameron to Aberdeen? Dons linked with plan to ‘hijack’ Rangers move for Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron to Aberdeen? Dons linked with plan to ‘hijack’ Rangers move for Dundee star

The Dens Park playmaker is out of contract at the end of this season.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron frustrated in defeat at Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron is drawing plenty of interest. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Aberdeen are reportedly planning to ‘hijack’ Rangers’ bid for in-demand Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old playmaker is out of contract at the end of this season and is attracting plenty of interest.

The Scotland U/21 man has notched 10 Premiership goals across his first two seasons in the top-flight.

Rangers have already been credited with designs on taking Cameron to Ibrox.

The player is in the last six months of his Dundee contract and can speak to any prospective club over a pre-contract deal.

Lyall Cameron has been a standout for Dundee in recent seasons. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron has been a standout for Dundee. Image: SNS

However, any club able to prise the youngster away from Dundee will be due to pay compensation to the Dark Blues.

There are a number of clubs interested in Cameron, including from abroad, as well as Rangers.

Now Aberdeen have emerged as a suitor for the midfielder, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Despite not being able to match the wages offered by Rangers, the Dons are hoping to convince Cameron a switch to Pittodrie would be better for his career.

And will point to the benefits players like Lewis Ferguson, Bojan Miovski and Kenny McLean enjoyed by spending time at Aberdeen before securing bigger moves.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty remains hopeful of convincing Cameron to sign an extension to the deal he penned in 2023.

Conversation