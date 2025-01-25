Lyall Cameron to Aberdeen? Dons linked with plan to ‘hijack’ Rangers move for Dundee star

Aberdeen are reportedly planning to ‘hijack’ Rangers’ bid for in-demand Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old playmaker is out of contract at the end of this season and is attracting plenty of interest.

The Scotland U/21 man has notched 10 Premiership goals across his first two seasons in the top-flight.

Rangers have already been credited with designs on taking Cameron to Ibrox.

The player is in the last six months of his Dundee contract and can speak to any prospective club over a pre-contract deal.

However, any club able to prise the youngster away from Dundee will be due to pay compensation to the Dark Blues.

There are a number of clubs interested in Cameron, including from abroad, as well as Rangers.

Now Aberdeen have emerged as a suitor for the midfielder, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Despite not being able to match the wages offered by Rangers, the Dons are hoping to convince Cameron a switch to Pittodrie would be better for his career.

And will point to the benefits players like Lewis Ferguson, Bojan Miovski and Kenny McLean enjoyed by spending time at Aberdeen before securing bigger moves.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty remains hopeful of convincing Cameron to sign an extension to the deal he penned in 2023.