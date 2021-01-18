James McPake reveals Dundee saw off Premiership interest in Jordan Marshall – and we look at who is heading out of contract at Dens

James McPake has revealed Dundee saw off Premiership interest in Jordan Marshall to tie the left-back down to a contract extension.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new two-year deal just over a week ago and the Dens boss is delighted to keep one of his key men.

However, that may not have been the case had the Dark Blues not moved in time to see off the attentions of top-flight opposition.

Now McPake is confident there is even better to come from the former Queen of the South man.

The Dens boss said: “Jordan Marshall has been outstanding since he came in the building and there was interest in him from the Premiership.

“That’s why we were so keen to get him tied down.

“He’s been key for us and he deserved a new deal.

“You could see when he wasn’t playing how much it affected us.

“It’s a deal when it does kick in in the summer, can help him get his family up here and he won’t have to travel so much.

“I’m looking forward to seeing an even better Jordan Marshall next season.”

Jordan McGhee has also signed a two-year extension at Dens, while Christie Elliott has triggered an extra year on his deal.

Dundee have a number of other first-team players coming to the ends of their agreements in the summer, including…

Osman Sow

The Swede has been a revelation in recent weeks, smashing in seven goals in his last five matches and topping the club’s scoring charts.

He’s also top scorer in the Championship, level on six league goals with Dunfermline’s Declan McManus and Connor Shields of Queen of the South, despite having played two fewer matches.

Signed on a short-term, pay-as-you-play deal, Sow has proved himself value for money.

Jack Hamilton

The goalkeeper is another who has been on top form during Dundee’s revival this season.

The arrival of former Burnley and Birmingham keeper Adam Legzdins suggested Hamilton’s days might be numbered.

However, the former Hearts man grabbed his chance when Legzdins picked up an injury and hasn’t looked back.

Cammy Kerr

The club’s longest-serving player’s current deal is also running out at the end of this season.

Kerr signed a two-year contract when McPake took on the manager’s role following the sacking of Jim McIntyre.

However, this season he has played second fiddle to Christie Elliott in the right-back slot.

An opportunity to stake his claim for a first-team place last week against Bonnyrigg Rose was unfortunately lost after having to self-isolate.

Declan McDaid

The winger – and housemate of Kerr – also missed the Bonnyrigg Scottish Cup clash and is heading into the last few months of his current deal.

The former Ayr man has found starts hard to come by recently, having made just one since the beginning of November.

His last starting XI spot came when he scored his only goal of the season in the 3-3 draw at Alloa on November 6.

Liam Fontaine

The former Ross County and Hibs man has been a revelation since signing a short-term deal in November.

Coming in to help shore up a leaky backline, Fontaine has also found himself a regular on the scoresheet with three goals in seven league games in dark blue.

Jordon Forster

Forster’s deal has an optional, one-year extension clause, but the big defender has found gametime hard to come by this term.

His season got off to the worst possible start with an injury picked up in the 6-2 thumping by Hearts on the first day of the season.

Since then, the former Hibs man played just three minutes of league football before starting the cup match with Bonnyrigg last weekend.

Paul McGowan

Key man McGowan vowed to help Dundee back out of the Championship following relegation just over 18 months ago and signed a one-year extension last summer.

A 25-yarder to beat Arbroath in December showed his worth to the team.

Having signed for the club in 2014, 33-year-old McGowan is in his seventh year as a dark blue.

Calum Ferrie

Young goalkeeper Ferrie began this season in good form, keeping a clean sheet in his first appearance against Morton.

However, he lost his place once more to Jack Hamilton after the 3-3 draw at Alloa in November and has had to settle for a seat on the bench since.

He’s played three times this term and is yet to experience defeat.

Adam Legzdins

Experienced goalie Legzdins was brought in on a short-term deal to help stop the poor goals Dundee were conceding at the start of the season.

However, a troublesome calf injury has restricted him to just one appearance so far – a poor 2-0 defeat at Ayr eight weeks ago.

He is now back in training.

Callum Moore

Central midfielder Moore has made just one substitute appearance after a broken foot delayed his start to the season.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Stenhousemuir and has his work cut out to displace the central midfielders ahead of him.

Loans ending:

Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic)

The Republic of Ireland U/21 international has netted twice in his last two appearances from the bench.

The first sealed a key win over Hearts and the second kept Dundee’s cup hopes alive with a last-gasp leveller against Bonnyrigg.

In his short time at the club, the 20-year-old has shown he knows the route to goal.

Nicholas Hamilton (York9)

Jamaican Hamilton was unable to join up with his new side York9 and joined Dundee to get his fitness up.

However, that has taken some time and the winger has played just one minute of football for the Dark Blues.