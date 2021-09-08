Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

‘Sparky could have made his debut at 14!’ Dundee duo James McPake and Leigh Griffiths – the Livingston years

By Alan Temple
September 8 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 8 2021, 8.43am
McPake and Griffiths at Livi
Leigh Griffiths was just 16 years of age when he sprang off the bench to make his senior debut for Livingston.

On that day — December 30, 2006 — he would be outshone by Gary Twigg, the former Brechin City marksman who notched a double as Airdrie United claimed a 3-1 win over the Lions.

But those who had trained with the fresh-faced, bleach-blond Griffiths knew they had witnessed the start of something special.

‘Sparky’ had arrived in Scottish football.

“You could have put Sparky in the team at 14,” says Joe Hamill, the winger who played alongside the precocious poacher during his entire stay in West Lothian.

Hamill skips past St Johnstone hero Chris Millar

Hamill is now player/boss of Musselburgh Athletic and, chatting to Courier Sport during his journey to training,  jokes that there will always be a place at Olivebank when Griffiths eventually enters the Autumn of his career.

For the moment, however, he fully expects the Scotland striker to kick-start his career back at Dens Park.

“He was such a threat; a wee pest with an unbelievable habit of hitting the target,” continued Hamill.

“I lost count of the amount of times I’d be shouting ‘what are you doing shooting from there, Sparky?’ and the ball would be in the net by the time I finished the sentence!

“Some people need to do a lot of work on their game — and I know Sparky has improved — but he had the X-factor from day one. You knew he was going to make it.

“He had attitude and swagger, like he was the best player in training. That’s no criticism. The best players have that.”

Golden Generation

To believe he was the best player in that Livingston dressing room was saying something.

On the day Griffiths made his Livi debut, he replaced Graham Dorrans.

Robert Snodgrass also featured, as did future St Johnstone legend Dave Mackay, now Dundee assistant.

A youthful Griffiths in action

And, of course, he would go on to regularly line up alongside a certain James McPake.

While Hamill’s regard for Griffiths’ talent shines through, his relationship with McPake goes much further back, having been teammates with Holytown Colts as schoolboys.

Waspish wide-man Hamill would make a habit of whipping in deadly crosses for McPake — an extremely promising striker at the time — as both kids caught the eye of watching scouts.

Fresh-faced: McPake during his Livingston days

Hamill went on to turn out for Hearts, Raith Rovers and Leicester City, while McPake would represent Northern Ireland at international level and star for Coventry, Hibernian and Dundee.

“I still remember joining Livingston and saying to Jazza ‘wait a minute, you’re a centre-back now?’” laughed Hamill.

“Jazza would be up against wee Sparky every day in training and didn’t hold back. He used to put him up in the air — he trained the way he played — but Sparky never shied away from it.

“He would always come back for more and it was always a cracking tussle. They had a few right barneys, but that’s just part of football, and there was always a respect and friendship there.”

Management material

Indeed, it was during that formative spell where the seeds of James McPake, the manager, were sewn.

Hamill added: “When we were kids, Jazza was a quiet lad. It was at Livingston where I really noticed him coming out of his shell.

“He and Dave Mackay were really close and, together, they became vocal. They were winners; leaders; big personalities — you can see why they are such a top managerial team for Dundee.

Leaders: Mackay, left, and McPake oversee training

“You don’t think about it when you are in your 20s but, looking back, you can see the signs of good coaches developing.”

The bond fostered between McPake and Griffiths has also stood the test of time.

They were reunited at Hibernian, where club captain McPake was something of a big brother figure to the Leith talisman.

That the latest chapter in their relationship begins with the visit of Livingston on Saturday seems fitting.

“Looking back at some of the players in that Livingston squad, you realise what a brilliant side we had,” added Hamill. “It was just a shame we had a few managerial changes and, ultimately, financial issues.

“But it’s great to see both clubs back in the top-flight after their challenges and I’m sure it’ll be a cracking game.”

