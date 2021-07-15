Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ray McKinnon shock Queen’s Park exit explained as ex-Dundee United boss was ‘on a different road’

By Alan Temple
July 15 2021, 12.40pm
McKinnon with the League Two trophy
Queen’s Park chief executive Leeann Dempster has explained the reasoning behind Ray McKinnon’s shock exit as Spiders boss.

The former Dundee United player and manager led the Glasgow outfit to the League Two title last term but departed the club in May.

He was replaced at the helm by his long-time assistant Laurie Ellis, who worked alongside McKinnon at Raith Rovers and Tannadice.

Vision for the future: Dempster

And former Hibernian and Motherwell CEO Dempster told BBC Scotland that there was a difference of opinion regarding the way forward, hinting that McKinnon was more keen to focus on matters on the pitch rather than building infrastructure.

“We were on a different road at different paces,” said Dempster.

“Managers always want to put the best team out and go as fast as they can — I understand that.

Ray is an ambitious person who ultimately wants to focus on the first team.

Ellis, left, and McKinnon together at United

“Our ambitions go beyond the results for this season. It is about building a club that will prevail for the years to come.”

Now bossed by former Stark’s Park skipper Ellis, Queen’s Park will play their home games at Firhill for the duration of a building dispute regarding Lesser Hampden.

Dempster added: “I hope we can be back in there at the very latest for the start of next season and I would like to think we would get back to Lesser at some point this year.”

