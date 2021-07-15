Ray McKinnon shock Queen’s Park exit explained as ex-Dundee United boss was ‘on a different road’

Queen’s Park chief executive Leeann Dempster has explained the reasoning behind Ray McKinnon’s shock exit as Spiders boss.

The former Dundee United player and manager led the Glasgow outfit to the League Two title last term but departed the club in May.

He was replaced at the helm by his long-time assistant Laurie Ellis, who worked alongside McKinnon at Raith Rovers and Tannadice.

And former Hibernian and Motherwell CEO Dempster told BBC Scotland that there was a difference of opinion regarding the way forward, hinting that McKinnon was more keen to focus on matters on the pitch rather than building infrastructure.

“We were on a different road at different paces,” said Dempster.

“Managers always want to put the best team out and go as fast as they can — I understand that.

“Ray is an ambitious person who ultimately wants to focus on the first team.

“Our ambitions go beyond the results for this season. It is about building a club that will prevail for the years to come.”

Now bossed by former Stark’s Park skipper Ellis, Queen’s Park will play their home games at Firhill for the duration of a building dispute regarding Lesser Hampden.

Dempster added: “I hope we can be back in there at the very latest for the start of next season and I would like to think we would get back to Lesser at some point this year.”