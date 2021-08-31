Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United snap up Scott McMann from Hamilton Accies

By Sean Hamilton
August 31 2021, 8.22pm Updated: August 31 2021, 10.43pm
Scott McMann has joined Dundee United from Hamilton Accies.
Dundee United have signed left back Scott McMann on a three-year deal from Hamilton Accies.

The 25-year-old arrives as a straight replacement for Jamie Robson, who was a transfer deadline day departure to Lincoln City.

McCann’s form last season was a rare positive for Accies during a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Premiership.

Scott McMann in action for Hamilton Accies this season.

Courier Sport understands other top flight clubs made enquiries as to his availability this summer, however, United were determined to get their man after Robson’s move was sealed.

With a year remaining on his contract, the Tangerines have secured his services for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to DUTV, Scott said: “When I first heard the club was interested, I was excited by it and to finally get it done is brilliant.

“It’s a massive club with a great fan base and a great history and when I heard they were interested I was all in, I just felt like it was the next step in my career.

“A strength in my game is getting forward and creating chances for strikers with crosses and set pieces so, hopefully, I can bring that to this club.”

Head Coach Tam Courts added: “Scott is a player who has been on our radar for a while and he will bring real quality in the wider areas.

“His delivery is first class, he has a lot of experience of the Scottish Premiership and he will be a great addition to the squad.”

McMann, who will wear the number 33 shirt at Tannadice, has been a Premiership regular for Accies over the last five seasons and was capped for Scotland as a youngster at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

He is expected to be available for United’s trip to St Mirren after the international break, which could also see Finnish internationalist Ilmari Niskanen make his Tangerines debut.

