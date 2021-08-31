Dundee United snap up Scott McMann from Hamilton Accies

Dundee United have signed left back Scott McMann on a three-year deal from Hamilton Accies.

The 25-year-old arrives as a straight replacement for Jamie Robson, who was a transfer deadline day departure to Lincoln City.

McCann’s form last season was a rare positive for Accies during a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Premiership.

Courier Sport understands other top flight clubs made enquiries as to his availability this summer, however, United were determined to get their man after Robson’s move was sealed.

With a year remaining on his contract, the Tangerines have secured his services for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to DUTV, Scott said: “When I first heard the club was interested, I was excited by it and to finally get it done is brilliant.

“It’s a massive club with a great fan base and a great history and when I heard they were interested I was all in, I just felt like it was the next step in my career.

“A strength in my game is getting forward and creating chances for strikers with crosses and set pieces so, hopefully, I can bring that to this club.”

Head Coach Tam Courts added: “Scott is a player who has been on our radar for a while and he will bring real quality in the wider areas.

“His delivery is first class, he has a lot of experience of the Scottish Premiership and he will be a great addition to the squad.”

McMann, who will wear the number 33 shirt at Tannadice, has been a Premiership regular for Accies over the last five seasons and was capped for Scotland as a youngster at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

He is expected to be available for United’s trip to St Mirren after the international break, which could also see Finnish internationalist Ilmari Niskanen make his Tangerines debut.