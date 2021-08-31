Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Robson leaves Dundee United for Lincoln City as Tannadice club close in on Hamilton star Scott McMann

By Ewan Smith
August 31 2021, 7.07pm Updated: August 31 2021, 7.30pm
Dundee United star Jamie Robson netted the winner against champions Rangers earlier this month
Dundee United wing-back Jamie Robson has ended a decade-long association with the Tannadice club by joining English League One side Lincoln City.

Robson, 23, has quit Tayside for Lincoln after making over 165 appearances for United since joining them as a pro-youth star in 2011.

The talented defender, who recently netted the winner over Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, was labelled a ‘fantastic servant’ United Sporting Director Tony Asghar.

But while Robson has bid an emotional farewell to United, he admits he is ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of joining Lincoln City.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, and I cannot wait to get started,” Robson told Lincolnshire Live.

“The club has had fantastic success over the last few years, and I want to be a part of that and help move this club forward.

“I’ve heard so much about the fans and that’s a massive reason why I’ve joined the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the first home game and hope to build a good relationship with those supporters.”

Jamie Robson was a Dundee United fans’ favourite

Robson developed a strong relationship with United fans during his seven year stint in the United first-team.

United will now move quickly to fill his void, with Hamilton star Scott McMann believed to be on the brink of completing a move to Thomas Courts’ side.

However, United paid tribute to Robson as he left.

“Jamie has been a fantastic servant to Dundee United and we all wish him well on the next step in his journey,” said Asghar.

“He’s an academy graduate, been here a long time and he felt this was the right time to face a new challenge.

“Once we were able to agree a fee with Lincoln, we were happy to allow him to take that step.

“Our philosophy at Dundee United is to develop our own players and bring them through Our Academy to have them play in the first team.

“Jamie is the shining example of that strategy working. He knows he’ll always be welcome back at Tannadice.”

