Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Gutted Lewis Vaughan sends heartfelt social media message to Raith Rovers fans after devastating fourth cruciate injury

By Sean Hamilton & Iain Collin
August 31 2021, 9.44pm
Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan has been rocked by injury again.
Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan has been rocked by injury again.

Lewis Vaughan has taken to social media with a message for Raith Rovers fans after injuring his cruciate ligament for the fourth time.

The 25-year-old faces up to 12 months out of the game after an incident in training last week saw him suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee.

It is the fourth such injury of his career – and the second to his left knee.

It is understood he has been told a full recovery is possible and on Tuesday night he took to social media to make clear his determination to return to the pitch.

He said: “Gutted to be writing this is an understatement.

“I ruptured my ACL last week in training for the fourth time.

“Although it’s hard to process at the moment, I will be doing everything in my power to give me the best chance to get me back on the football pitch at some point and get that feeling back of scoring a goal.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages of support. It means a lot. It’s only a matter of time until I score again!”

The luckless fans’ favourite returned last season from over a year out with his third ACL injury and looked back to his best when netting four times in his opening five matches of this campaign

Rovers manager John McGlynn

Rovers boss John McGlynn added: “Lewis has done his ACL again and it’s obviously a massive blow for him.

“It’s a massive blow for the club but clearly for Lewis in particular because it’s his fourth time.

“It’s his left knee, which is the one he injured secondly and not the one he injured most recently, and the surgeon feels he’ll be able to make a full recovery.

“He’s obviously devastated but he’s in good spirits and we’ll be hoping he’s back playing somewhere between nine months and a year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier