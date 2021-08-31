Gutted Lewis Vaughan sends heartfelt social media message to Raith Rovers fans after devastating fourth cruciate injury

Lewis Vaughan has taken to social media with a message for Raith Rovers fans after injuring his cruciate ligament for the fourth time.

The 25-year-old faces up to 12 months out of the game after an incident in training last week saw him suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee.

It is the fourth such injury of his career – and the second to his left knee.

It is understood he has been told a full recovery is possible and on Tuesday night he took to social media to make clear his determination to return to the pitch.

He said: “Gutted to be writing this is an understatement.

“I ruptured my ACL last week in training for the fourth time.

“Although it’s hard to process at the moment, I will be doing everything in my power to give me the best chance to get me back on the football pitch at some point and get that feeling back of scoring a goal.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages of support. It means a lot. It’s only a matter of time until I score again!”

The luckless fans’ favourite returned last season from over a year out with his third ACL injury and looked back to his best when netting four times in his opening five matches of this campaign

Rovers boss John McGlynn added: “Lewis has done his ACL again and it’s obviously a massive blow for him.

“It’s a massive blow for the club but clearly for Lewis in particular because it’s his fourth time.

“It’s his left knee, which is the one he injured secondly and not the one he injured most recently, and the surgeon feels he’ll be able to make a full recovery.

“He’s obviously devastated but he’s in good spirits and we’ll be hoping he’s back playing somewhere between nine months and a year.”