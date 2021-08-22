Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Raith Rovers: Lewis Vaughan’s shock injury return FIVE WEEKS ahead of schedule explained

By Alan Temple
August 22 2021, 10.00am Updated: August 22 2021, 10.19am
Vaughan in action
John McGlynn has revealed that he added Lewis Vaughan to the Raith Rovers squad to face Dunfermline at just nine hours’ notice after the player begged to be involved.

The Rovers boss mooted a six-week absence for the talismanic attacker just 10 days ago, citing a suspected torn meniscus in his knee.

Vaughan, 25, sat out recent fixtures against Inverness and Aberdeen due to the set-back.

However, Vaughan underwent further examinations with his long-term specialist consultant, Dr John Keating, on Friday and was told that, while there was a minor issue, it would not preclude him from playing.

And the determined striker was straight onto the phone to his gaffer to secure his place in the match-day squad for the ill-fated, ultimately abandoned Fife derby.

‘Good news’: McGlynn

“It was great news to have Lewis back,” said McGlynn. “He was out seeing the specialist [on Friday] morning.

“He met Mr Keating at 10.25am and he was on the phone by about 10.40am saying: ‘I want a game!’

“It was good news. Dr Keating told him that the scan is showing that there is something there, and that’s why he had to see him.

“He’s examined the knee and there is something. But he’s said that it’s not so bad and Lewis can carry on. We might get six weeks; we might six months; it might come back; we might get lucky.”

‘There is no concern whatsoever’

Alleviating any fears that the issue is related to Vaughan’s three previous cruciate knee ligament injuries, McGlynn continued: “The knee, the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and everything around the knee that was worked on — there is no concern whatsoever.

“There won’t be any damage to that. It’s the meniscus.

“If the worst does comes to the worst, we do a little keyhole surgery — six weeks and he’ll be back. That’s good news.”

