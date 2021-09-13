Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United hint at Logan Chalmers injury return as side start preparations for Dundee derby

By Scott Lorimer
September 13 2021, 1.40pm Updated: September 14 2021, 9.27am
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers could return to action soon.
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers looks set to nearing a return to action after being pictured in training.

The 21-year-year old faced a spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf knock in the 1-0 win over Rangers on August 7.

Chalmers had to limp off early in the second half of the Tangerines’ win, with manager Tam Courts saying he faced “a few weeks” out with the problem.

Today though, United teased fans on their Twitter account with an image of the highly-rated youngster back in training with his teammates, as they prepare for the first Dundee derby of the season on Sunday.

The club also shared another image of keeper Benjamin Siegrist as he continues his recovery from injury.

Siegrist faces a fight to regain his place after impressive displays from back-up keeper Trevor Carson.

 

