Dundee United hint at Logan Chalmers injury return as side start preparations for Dundee derby

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers looks set to nearing a return to action after being pictured in training.

The 21-year-year old faced a spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf knock in the 1-0 win over Rangers on August 7.

Chalmers had to limp off early in the second half of the Tangerines’ win, with manager Tam Courts saying he faced “a few weeks” out with the problem.

Today though, United teased fans on their Twitter account with an image of the highly-rated youngster back in training with his teammates, as they prepare for the first Dundee derby of the season on Sunday.

Start of a new week, let's go 👊#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/hYpDgQ2NpN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 13, 2021

The club also shared another image of keeper Benjamin Siegrist as he continues his recovery from injury.

Siegrist faces a fight to regain his place after impressive displays from back-up keeper Trevor Carson.