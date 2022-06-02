Scotland under-21 boss hails ‘character’ of young Dundee and Dundee United stars as he hints at Kieran Freeman cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland under-21 boss hails ‘character’ of young Dundee and Dundee United stars as he hints at Kieran Freeman cap

By Scott Lorimer
June 2 2022, 10.30pm
Scotland U-21 coach Scot Gemmill.
Scotland U-21 coach Scot Gemmill.

Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill has hailed the ‘character’ shown by the Dundee and United players called up to his squad for the first time.

Five players will represent the two city clubs for the young team’s upcoming Euro U/21 Championship qualifiers against Belgium and Denmark.

Dundee’s Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan could make their international bows while the Tangerine’s Archie Meekison and Kieran Freeman have also earned their place.

Harry Sharp in action for Dundee.
Harry Sharp in action for Dundee.

Tannadice defender Ross Graham has also been recalled after a previous cap.

‘Character’ in young stars

All of the young stars have shown their capabilities for their respective clubs and Gemmill has told other young guns on either side of Tannadice Street that their performances are being monitored.

“It’s always exciting to get new players into the squad, especially players that are young enough to play again at U/21 level,” Gemmill said.

Ross Graham on Scotland duty previously
Ross Graham on Scotland duty previously

“There is not a young player in Scotland that shouldn’t be aware that we’re watching them.

“It’s not that big a country, of course we’ve been tracking them.

“We can’t pick everybody in every squad. We try to give the opportunity to the right players at the right time.

“It’s important to do that when they are playing.

Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan.
Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan.

“Dundee have had a tough season, but that again shows character.

“It’s not always easy to play a young player when the team has not been playing well.

“That shows the character these players have got and gives great excitement moving forward.”

Kieran Freeman involvement?

Gemmill highlighted United’s Freeman in particular, with the young full-back a late call-up to the squad after West Ham’s Harrison Ashby pulled out.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to the Scotland boss having worked with him as a youngster.

Gemmill believes his inclusion is just reward after an impressive season and hinted that he may play a part in Sunday’s clash in Belgium.

“If you track him back, he played for the younger national teams,” he said.

“When I coached the U/14s and U/16s teams Kieran played.

Kieran Freeman starring for Dundee United last season.
Kieran Freeman starring for Dundee United last season.

“Unfortunately, he got two very serious injuries when he moved down to Southampton. He has done brilliantly to get back.

“He was very unfortunate not to be in the original squad.

“We have a lot of different options in that position, but Calvin Ramsay and Harrison Ramsay are unavailable, Josh Doig on the other side is unavailable, Aaron Hickey is now with the full squad.

“It’s brilliant to give Kieran the opportunity. He’s had a very strong year, playing at a very top level.”

