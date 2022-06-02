Scotland under-21 boss hails ‘character’ of young Dundee and Dundee United stars as he hints at Kieran Freeman cap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill has hailed the ‘character’ shown by the Dundee and United players called up to his squad for the first time.

Five players will represent the two city clubs for the young team’s upcoming Euro U/21 Championship qualifiers against Belgium and Denmark.

Dundee’s Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan could make their international bows while the Tangerine’s Archie Meekison and Kieran Freeman have also earned their place.

Tannadice defender Ross Graham has also been recalled after a previous cap.

‘Character’ in young stars

All of the young stars have shown their capabilities for their respective clubs and Gemmill has told other young guns on either side of Tannadice Street that their performances are being monitored.

“It’s always exciting to get new players into the squad, especially players that are young enough to play again at U/21 level,” Gemmill said.

“There is not a young player in Scotland that shouldn’t be aware that we’re watching them.

“It’s not that big a country, of course we’ve been tracking them.

“We can’t pick everybody in every squad. We try to give the opportunity to the right players at the right time.

“It’s important to do that when they are playing.

“Dundee have had a tough season, but that again shows character.

“It’s not always easy to play a young player when the team has not been playing well.

“That shows the character these players have got and gives great excitement moving forward.”

Kieran Freeman involvement?

Gemmill highlighted United’s Freeman in particular, with the young full-back a late call-up to the squad after West Ham’s Harrison Ashby pulled out.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to the Scotland boss having worked with him as a youngster.

Gemmill believes his inclusion is just reward after an impressive season and hinted that he may play a part in Sunday’s clash in Belgium.

“If you track him back, he played for the younger national teams,” he said.

“When I coached the U/14s and U/16s teams Kieran played.

“Unfortunately, he got two very serious injuries when he moved down to Southampton. He has done brilliantly to get back.

“He was very unfortunate not to be in the original squad.

“We have a lot of different options in that position, but Calvin Ramsay and Harrison Ramsay are unavailable, Josh Doig on the other side is unavailable, Aaron Hickey is now with the full squad.

“It’s brilliant to give Kieran the opportunity. He’s had a very strong year, playing at a very top level.”