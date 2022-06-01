4 Scotland talking points as nation’s World Cup dream dies on back of dreadful first half display against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

4 Scotland talking points as nation’s World Cup dream dies on back of dreadful first half display against Ukraine

By Eric Nicolson
June 1 2022, 9.57pm Updated: June 1 2022, 10.10pm
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates in front of the fans.
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates in front of the fans.

Scotland’s World Cup dream is over.

Steve Clarke’s men couldn’t recover from a dreadful first half against Ukraine and a late rally proved to be too little too late.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from a bitterly disappointing night at Hampden Park.

So much for Ukrainian ring-rust

The chief source of intrigue for this contest from a sporting point of view was – would a team with several players having not seen competitive action for six months be capable of producing a performance to better what a match-sharp from one to 11 Scotland would bring?

By all accounts, Ukraine’s three warm-up games were sedate affairs, as you would expect.

Had it been one of the under-cooked men yellow-carded for mistiming a midfield challenge on Billy Gilmour five minutes in, it would have been understandable.

Benfica’s Roman Yaremchuk had no such excuse, though.

That the first big chance fell to Ukraine – a Viktor Tsygankov shot tipped over by Craig Gordon – was an early pointer that they would be nearer to match-ready than many suspected.

The manner in which the men in all-yellow cut through the Scottish defence on 17 minutes – and should really have scored through Yaremchuk – reinforced that impression.

For a while this was playing out in the 50-50 manner predicted when these two nations were drawn together.

But when it became one-sided it was Ukraine who exerted control.

A one-goal lead at half-time was the least they deserved.

Going two in front a few minutes after the restart made it fairer.

Fatigue looked like it might become a factor when Callum McGregor pulled one back but Ukraine’s running power never deserted them.

More importantly, neither did their ability to pass and move a football.

November was a long time ago

The nature of modern international football, with its clusters of games, lends itself to peaks and troughs.

I think we can safely say that Scotland are a prime example of the latter.

When beating Denmark at Hampden in November, most of their players were on top form and the team performance reflected that.

Now?

Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams came into this fixture without a goal between them in a combined total of 26 games; Billy Gilmour has been in an out of a dreadful Norwich City team; Scott McTominay’s confidence has plummeted along with most of his Manchester United team-mates; and Kieran Tierney is injured.

The decisive part of this match reflected too many players being well below their best and a key one being absent.

Andy Robertson on the open-top bus wasn’t the worry

The sight of Andy Robertson enjoying himself at the back of Liverpool’s open-top bus on Sunday afternoon while clutching a bottle of beer sparked one of the great social media over-reactions.

As if Scotland’s captain would turn up for a match of this importance worse for wear.

It was a preposterous notion.

And sure enough, it was the Robertson Anfield supporters adore who was charging up and down the Scotland left from the first minute to the last.

He sent over one of his trademark crosses to the back post early on and beat two men on another occasion before his shot was blocked.

Scotland’s Andy Robertson in action.

Put it this way, the blame for the way the Scots were getting opened-up far too easily in the first half couldn’t be laid at his door.

The problems were through the middle and on the right.

There were a few of Robertson’s team-mates in defence and midfield who might have been better served having a couple of weekend beers.

They couldn’t have been more flat-footed in a first half that Scotland couldn’t recover from if they had.

Things improved in the last half-hour but it was too little, too late.

Over to Wales to be the bad guy

Everyone outwith Scotland got the heart-warming story they were wanting.

The Ukrainian players did their war-ravaged country proud – as we knew they would.

The Tartan Army struck the right note with their appreciation of the opposition’s national anthem – as we knew they would.

The only booing from the stands was for the Scots who played like a disjointed and subdued side for 50-odd minutes, the like of which we thought we’d seen the back of in dark blue – certainly in the Clarke era.

It now falls to Wales to make a better job of being the bad guy.

For much of this match Scotland could scarcely have been more accommodating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]