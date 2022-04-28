St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has won cups and faced Galatasaray but St Mirren clash is in ‘biggest game’ category

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has won cups and faced Galatasaray but St Mirren clash is in ‘biggest game’ category

By Eric Nicolson
April 28 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows how big Saturday's game against St Mirren is.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows how big Saturday's game against St Mirren is.

He’s made five trips to Hampden as St Johnstone manager, lifted two trophies and gone toe to toe with star-studded Galatasaray in Europe.

But Callum Davidson has no qualms about putting Saturday’s 11th v 10th Premiership clash against St Mirren in the “biggest game” category.

A second half of the season McDiarmid Park revival, combined with a recent Paisley collapse has given the Perth club the chance to close within just two points of their weekend opponents.

And winning the battle of the Saints would make escaping the play-offs a realistic prospect with just three games left of the league season.

“The cup finals were obviously special occasions and huge for St Johnstone,” said Davidson.

“They’re on a different scale, with a different type of pressure.

“In a different way you could describe this as the biggest game for the club in a long time.”

From 13 to five

St Mirren still have a significant points cushion and, as such, a draw would suit Stephen Robinson’s men far more than Davidson’s.

But the home team will be the one going into the match with greater form and faith.

“There is a positive mindset in the dressing room,” said Davidson.

“We were 13 points behind St Mirren not that long ago. Now it’s five.

“I’ve made a point of showing the players the form guide over the last few months.

“They know the progress they’ve made.

“They also know the togetherness we’ve got in this group.

“This is the first time all season I’ve been able to get continuity of selection.

“It’s great going into a game not thinking about having to make four or five changes. It’s one or two tweaks.

“Confidence has grown and we’ve just got to keep clawing away at the gap on the teams above us and make sure we stay away from Dundee.”

Better mentality

Saints’ last opportunity to close within two points of a team ahead of them was in February, when a second half slump after Callum Hendry’s opener saw them lose 3-1 to Ross County.

“There’s a different mentality now,” said Davidson.

“The players are in a different place.

“It’s really important that we use everything that we’ve done to get to this point and put in a big performance.”

