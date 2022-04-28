Aidan Connolly: Raith Rovers’ double award-winner hailed by boss John McGlynn

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has hailed Aidan Connelly as a model professional after the forward picked up the manager and players’ player of the year awards at Stark’s Park.
Former Dundee United winger Connolly has chipped in with nine goals – including a strike in the SPFL Trust Trophy final victory over Queen of the South – and eight assists for the Kirkcaldy outfit this season.
Connolly has made 45 appearances this term after joining from Falkirk last summer, despite a short spell on the sidelines.
McGlynn admits he has been delighted with the 26-year-old’s contribution throughout the whole season, even though the team’s promotion bid faltered following the turn of the year.
McGlynn, whose side need results and a huge swing in goal difference to go their way if they are to pip Partick Thistle to the final play-off spot tomorrow, said: “It’s about the season and we had a great start to the season, not a good second half of the league.
“Aidan has produced it over the whole season for me, for a winger to chip in with so many goals.
“He has continued to produce and missed very few games, the workrate he puts in covers a multitude of sins, this guy plays for 90 minutes and his stats are up there.
“Aidan, like a lot of the guys in training, has high numbers and works his socks off every day in training and is like a model professional.
“We have a lot of good professionals and Aidan is right up there. It was very close but I felt Aidan deserved it.”
Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was named the supporters’ player of the year while Aaron Arnott picked up the young player of the year award.
