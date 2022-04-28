Aidan Connolly: Raith Rovers’ double award-winner hailed by boss John McGlynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

Aidan Connolly: Raith Rovers’ double award-winner hailed by boss John McGlynn

By Darren Johnstone
April 28 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 28 2022, 10.49am
Aidan Connolly celebrates after scoring for Raith Rovers against Arbroath.
Aidan Connolly has been recognised at Raith Rovers' awards night

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has hailed Aidan Connelly as a model professional after the forward picked up the manager and players’ player of the year awards at Stark’s Park.

Former Dundee United winger Connolly has chipped in with nine goals – including a strike in the SPFL Trust Trophy final victory over Queen of the South – and eight assists for the Kirkcaldy outfit this season.

Connolly has made 45 appearances this term after joining from Falkirk last summer, despite a short spell on the sidelines.

McGlynn admits he has been delighted with the 26-year-old’s contribution throughout the whole season, even though the team’s promotion bid faltered following the turn of the year.

Aidan Connolly
Impact: Aidan Connolly has shone for Raith Rovers this season.

McGlynn, whose side need results and a huge swing in goal difference to go their way if they are to pip Partick Thistle to the final play-off spot tomorrow, said: “It’s about the season and we had a great start to the season, not a good second half of the league.

“Aidan has produced it over the whole season for me, for a winger to chip in with so many goals.

“He has continued to produce and missed very few games, the workrate he puts in covers a multitude of sins, this guy plays for 90 minutes and his stats are up there.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is a huge Aidan Connolly fan.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is a huge Aidan Connolly fan.

“Aidan, like a lot of the guys in training, has high numbers and works his socks off every day in training and is like a model professional.

“We have a lot of good professionals and Aidan is right up there. It was very close but I felt Aidan deserved it.”

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was named the supporters’ player of the year while Aaron Arnott picked up the young player of the year award.

Aidan Connolly reveals John Souttar message as Raith Rovers ace reflects on parallel with old Dundee United flatmate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]