Kate Garraway hopes Covid-19 book will help ‘others who are suffering’

Kate Garraway is to “share the raw and emotional story” of her husband’s “long fight” against Covid-19.

Derek Draper, 53, remains in hospital after being admitted in March last year with coronavirus.

TV presenter Garraway’s “intimate book” will be called The Power Of Hope.

The Good Morning Britain host, also 53, said: “Whilst my experience of Covid is an extreme/extraordinary one, I am only too aware that this virus has impacted every single one of us.

“We are all going through this, to a greater or lesser degree.

Kate Garraway’s new book (Transworld Publishers/PA)

“By telling the story of Derek’s illness and how it has altered our lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.

“If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping day to day with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can in some way help another who is feeling lost or in despair, it will mean a lot.”

Publishers said Garraway will “share the raw and emotional story” of Draper’s “long fight against Covid-19 and the devastating impact it continues to have on him and on their family”.

She will also “write about how she is coping with the uncertainty of their future, how she has found strength in community and how she strives to hold on to hope, even at the darkest of times”.

Editorial director Michelle Signore said she has been “inspired” by Garraway’s “strength and how sympathetic she is to the plights of everyone whose life is affected by the virus”.

“While having so much to contend with herself, she remains, always, so generous in spirit,” she said.

“I am honoured to be publishing her book which, as well as telling her deeply personal story, will reach out and offer comfort and hope to anyone who is having to deal with issues such as loss, isolation, grief and separation at this most challenging of times.”

– The Power Of Hope will be published in hardback in April.