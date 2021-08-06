Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gizzi Erskine and Carl Barat to open cafe in Margate

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 10.03pm
Carl Barat (Ian West/PA)
Celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and The Libertines star Carl Barat are to open a seafront cafe and music venue together in Margate.

Love Cafe will also be run by Cruel Hearts Club musician Edie Langley and music manager Ronnie Traynor.

The venue will serve “seaside classics” with a “modern and playful” twist, according to a statement.

Erskine said: “The Great British sandwich has been overlooked and there is something magnificent about the recreation of something so simple, being made with flavour, imagination and humour.

Gizzi Erskine
“Really, the offering of Love Cafe is based on the idea of a sandwich on steroids.

“We want Love Cafe to take the classic Margate cafe and evolve it to where it needs to be in 2021.”

Barat said he was “finally making good a drunken promise to create the finest bar bistro in the world”.

He added: “For music, ideas and inspiration to flourish, and drinks to flow, this will require an expert chef, a lover, an old friend, elbow grease, midnight oil, patience and unfathomable love.”

The Libertines previously sponsored Margate FC’s football shirts and the band also have a studio and hotel in the Kent town named The Albion Rooms.

