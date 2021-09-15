Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Louise Minchin to present BBC Breakfast for final time

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 2.47am
Louise Minchin is to present BBC Breakfast for the final time after realising she ‘can’t face another winter’ of dark mornings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Louise Minchin is to present BBC Breakfast for the final time after realising she ‘can’t face another winter’ of dark mornings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Louise Minchin is to present BBC Breakfast for the final time after realising she “can’t face another winter” of dark mornings.

The presenter, 53, first appeared on the broadcaster’s flagship morning show in 2001.

She said: “I find the early morning really difficult and another winter of the dark mornings was not what I wanted to do anymore.

“I just thought ‘I can’t face another winter’, because I’ve worked out over the last 20 years there’s about six weeks in the year when I go to work and it’s light, and those are the six weeks that I find the easiest,” she added in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“In December I’d taken three, four weeks off work because of an ankle operation and I had that period to realise that when I’m not getting up at 3:40am in the morning, I’m doing all sorts of things in the evening that I want to be doing – like just watching telly with my family, doing that kind of family stuff.”

In 2012, Minchin moved with the show to Media City in Salford as a lead presenter.

She confirmed in June that she would be leaving the programme.

At the time, she said: “I have absolutely loved being part of the six million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 0340 in the morning.

“I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.

“A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all.”

2018 ITU World Triathlon Series Event – Leeds
Louise Minchin is looking to spend more time with her family following her departure from BBC Breakfast (Mike Egerton/PA)

Minchin has covered a string of major global news stories during her time on BBC Breakfast, including three general elections, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks.

She has also interviewed famous faces including the Duchess of Cambridge, singer Billie Eilish and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

In 2019, she hosted the Wake Up To Menopause campaign after detailing how she suffered hot flushes while presenting live TV.

She also took up endurance sport after competing in a BBC Breakfast Christmas cycling challenge and has gone on to compete internationally for the GB triathlon team in her age group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier