Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair on fire during birthday celebrations

Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday celebrations got a little too heated when she accidentally set her hair on fire during the festivities.

The reality star and designer shared a dramatic video to Instagram of the moment her curly hair caught fire as she leaned over to blow out the candles on her birthday cake, which was decorated with a photo of her as a child.

Richie had been marking the milestone day with an outdoor party surrounding by friends and family, who quickly helped her put out the flames.

She joked on Instagram: “Well… so far 40 is (fire emoji).

Her husband Joel Madden also saw the funny side as he commented: “That’s hot”, the catchphrase of Richie’s close friend Paris Hilton.

She married the Good Charlotte lead singer at her father Lionel Richie’s home on December 11 2010.

They share a daughter, Harlow, born in January 2008 and a son, Sparrow, born September 2009.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie have been married since 2010 (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Hilton also commented: “OMFG Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your ok! Love youuuuu”.

Madden’s twin brother and lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, Benji Madden, added: “Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always, stay lit” with a heart, celebration and fire emoji.

Singer and Destiny’s Child star, Kelly Rowland, also wrote: “My heart just dropped!!!!”

While her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, was clearly alarmed and commented: “STOP!!! AGAIN?!?!”, to which Richie replied: “I’ll start a Pinterest board for new haircuts. Start thinking of cute curly bobs.”