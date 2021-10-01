Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banksy’s Girl And Balloon on display ahead of sale

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.52pm Updated: October 1 2021, 2.20pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The artwork Girl And Balloon by Banksy has gone on display at Christie’s showroom in London.

The piece is estimated to sell for between £2.5 million and £3.5 million and will be included in the 20th and 21st Century: Evening Sale including Thinking Italian.

The first of the two paired images depicts a small girl reaching towards the sky while the second shows a heart-shaped red balloon, an image often used by the anonymous artist, floating away on the wind.

Also featured in the sale will be post-war Italian art including Mappa, by conceptual artist Alighiero Boetti, and Still Life (Flowers) by David Hockney.

20th/21st Century: Evening Sale including Thinking Italian
(Ian West/PA)

The auction house said the event will feature “masterworks from some of the leading artistic voices of the past century”.

Bidding will take place on Monday October 15.