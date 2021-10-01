Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Working on Bond score was a ‘dream job’ for British guitarist, says Johnny Marr

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 10.46pm
Johnny Marr (Ian West/PA)
Johnny Marr (Ian West/PA)

Johnny Marr has said working on the score for the new James Bond film was a “dream job as a British guitar player”.

The former Smiths guitarist collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the music for No Time To Die, which opened in cinemas this week.

Marr said he associates James Bond soundtracks with the guitar.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

“The job of the guitar in the music is certainly when there’s action. No doubt about that,” he said.

“When Bond is about to go into Bond mode, whether it’s a car chase or a heroic moment, I have that association.

“When he’s about to be heroic, suddenly you hear the guitar.”

Marr said there are parts of film scores “that simply sometimes you expect something to be really loud”.

“But you discover it’s much more effective when it’s really quiet.”

He added: “These are all things that I’m starting to notice more and more as I’ve worked on films.

“It’s just not doing the obvious.”

AIM Independent Music Awards 2019 – London
Johnny Marr (Ian West/PA)

Marr said that Daniel Craig, who had his last outing as James Bond in the new release, took a keen interest in the music in the film.

“A couple of times in meetings, Daniel Craig’s name has come up about how he feels about the music,” he said.

“It’s become quite evident early on how much he cares about the work.

“In my limited experience, I’m sure all leading actors do, but it’s evident to everybody on the team that he really is into every aspect of it and the music’s very important.

“He’s super invested in that side of it.”

Marr and Zimmer have previously collaborated on the music for films including Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

US singer Billie Eilish recorded the film’s theme song.

At 18, she was the youngest artist to record the title song for a 007 film.

